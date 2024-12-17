Members of the Wolf Pack traveled to Jungwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, to participate in Buddy Squadron 25-3 from Dec. 9-13, 2024. Buddy Squadron is a regular joint training exercise between the U.S. and ROKAF used as an opportunity to build trust, introduce new tactics and exchange ideas among pilots, maintenance technicians and support personnel from both partner countries.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 00:40
|Story ID:
|487755
|Location:
|JUNGWON AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack participates in Buddy Squadron 25-3, by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.