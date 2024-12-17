Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack participates in Buddy Squadron 25-3

    JUNGWON AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Members of the Wolf Pack traveled to Jungwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, to participate in Buddy Squadron 25-3 from Dec. 9-13, 2024. Buddy Squadron is a regular joint training exercise between the U.S. and ROKAF used as an opportunity to build trust, introduce new tactics and exchange ideas among pilots, maintenance technicians and support personnel from both partner countries.

