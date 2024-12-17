Kris Kringle Visits Children’s Christmas Party!

Courtesy Photo | A young girl engages Santa Claus in conversation before giving him a special letter...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A young girl engages Santa Claus in conversation before giving him a special letter she had prepared for him while attending a children's Christmas party. Santa made a special appearance at the social event at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, sponsored by the Center for Security Forces' Morale Enhancement Committee. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacqueline Hamilton) see less | View Image Page

Kris Kringle, aka Santa Claus, made a surprise visit at a children’s Christmas party, taking time out of his busy schedule to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. The social event was held at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and sponsored by the Center for Security Forces’ (CENSECFOR) Morale Enhancement Committee (MEC), Dec. 13.



“We had around 40 people in attendance, 20 of whom were children,” said Jacqueline Hamilton, president of CENSECFOR’s MEC. “There were a lot of fun activities for the kids, such as cookie decorating, writing a letter to Santa, watching Christmas movies, and plenty of food.”



According to Hamilton, the inflatable bounce house, which provided long-lasting entertainment, was a massive hit with the kids. However, the biggest hit was when a base fire truck pulled up, and Santa Claus was riding in the cabin.



“The kids all got very excited, and the faces of parents and grandparents were just as joyful,” said Hamilton. “Some of the kids gave Santa hugs and made him crafts and lots of cookies—All the kids there made a new friend and had a wonderful time!”



Planning for the event began as early as October, allowing for a two-month window to coordinate the logistics needed to ensure success and that everyone in attendance would have a fun experience and a lasting memory.



“On behalf of CENSECFOR’s MEC, thanks to CENSECFOR Learning Site Little Creek for their hospitality in allowing us to use their space and for all the help they provided during the event,” said Hamilton. “Thanks to the base fire station for their support by giving Santa a ride to the party, and, moreover, a special thanks to Chief Master-at-Arms John Curry for his support and unique role in making the party successful. Lastly, thanks to all the CENSECFOR staff members who helped with the event planning, set-up, and clean-up.”



The Center for Security Forces provides specialized training to more than 20,000 students annually in Force Protection, Expeditionary Warfare, Code of Conduct, Law Enforcement, and Small Boat Operations. It has training locations worldwide and is known for its motto: “Where Training Breeds Confidence.