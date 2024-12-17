Raptors return after rapid deployment to Middle East

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska—Service members assigned to the 3rd Wing and 477th Fighter Group have returned from the United States Central Command area of responsibility following a rapid deployment that underscored their operational expertise and combat readiness.



The deployment saw F-22 Raptor fighter jets arrive in the region on Aug. 8, 2024, as part of a strategic shift in U.S. force posture. The mission aimed to address escalating threats from Iran and Iranian-backed groups, ensuring the United States was prepared to deter aggression and respond to potential crises.



The U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, announced the deployment of these advanced fifth-generation aircraft, alongside additional sea- and ground-based air and missile defense systems. The move was designed to bolster U.S. force protection, enhance support for the defense of Israel, and prepare for a range of contingencies in the volatile region.



The U.S. Air Force highlighted the deployment as a demonstration of its capability to project airpower and respond swiftly to emerging threats, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to stability and security in the Middle East.



“I am extremely proud of what our team was able to accomplish during this deployment, especially considering the rapid timeline and dynamic strategic situation we arrived in,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Johnson, 90th Fighter Squadron commander. “The Dicemen clearly demonstrated the capability of the F-22 to deploy anywhere in the world on short-notice and provide immediate combat capability to the combatant commander.”



In a milestone for rapid response capabilities, the 90th Fighter Squadron achieved the fastest ever F-22 deployment for combat sorties, conducting missions in the CENTCOM area of responsibility within 72 hours of departing Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.



The advanced fighter jets conducted a range of high-stakes missions, including counter-unmanned aerial systems and counter-cruise missile patrols, spanning five operational locations across the theater. These efforts provided a critical strategic deterrent against potential escalations by Iran in the region.



The squadron also showcased Agile Combat Employment tactics, quickly dispatching a small contingent of F-22s supported by minimal personnel and equipment to key partner nations in the region. This approach demonstrated coalition unity and highlighted the USAF’s ability to deliver flexible and rapid-response options in dynamic environments.



The mission underscores the F-22's role in maintaining regional stability and protecting U.S. and allied interests in an increasingly complex security landscape.



"I am incredibly proud of the team’s swift and effective response during this deployment,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander. “The successful execution of our mission with the F-22s demonstrates our unwavering commitment to safeguarding U.S. and allied interests in the region. This rapid deployment showcases the exceptional capabilities of our personnel and aircraft, reinforcing the United States' presence and deterrence in a volatile environment.”

