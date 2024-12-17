Womack Soldiers Share Holiday Stories with Children

“There were many smiles when the soldiers visited classrooms today, which really made my day,” said Robert Breyer, Principal of Anderson Creek Primary school, located near Fort Liberty. “Our students truly enjoy seeing military members on campus.”



That was the sentiment of many teachers at the school too, when Soldiers from Womack Army Medical Center showed up with books in hand ready to share holiday-themed stories to primary school students this week.



The Reading to Students program was organized by Anderson Creek Primary’s Military Family Life counselor, Tami Morlock. Womack Army Medical Center specifically is partnered with Anderson Creek Primary and the schools within the Overhills High School attendance area in Harnett County. The Fort Liberty Unit and School Partnership Program is managed in part by the Garrison Public Affairs Office and Fort Liberty School Support Services.



Anderson Creek is a Purple Star school. The Purple Star Designation signals which schools are most committed and best equipped to meet the unique needs of children whose parents serve in the Armed Forces. It was designed to help mitigate the challenges of high mobility by setting standards for and publicly designating military-friendly schools.



“We are committed to fostering strong relationships with the military and our military-connected families” added Breyer. “I also believe it is important for all of our students to have the opportunity to interact with the men and women in uniform.”



Breyer says it is his hope that these interactions inspire his students and, in some cases, encourage them to consider a career in the military after high school. He says this is important because he wants his students to view military personnel in the same light as police officers, firefighters, and teachers—trusted adults they can turn to for help or simply confide in.



Womack Soldiers participating in the event were from Bravo Company, Medical Readiness Battalion, Womack Army Medical Center and Dental Health Activity, Fort Liberty and included Master Sgt. Bartholomew Anderson, Sgt 1st Class Ryan Carter, Staff Sgt. Olamide Fagbohun, Staff Sgt. Norma Calona-Escobar and Sgt. Sarah Kotlar.

