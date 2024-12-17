FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--Fort Novosel hosted its annual holiday celebration, Winterfest, on Dec. 6, 2024. The event featured performances from local school choirs, a visit from Santa, local craft and food vendors, and the official lighting of the post Christmas tree. For more photos from the event, hosted by Fort Novosel MWR, head to the flickr page at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBUji4.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 15:14
|Story ID:
|487721
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Novosel celebrates the holidays at Winterfest 2024, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.