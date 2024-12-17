Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Novosel celebrates the holidays at Winterfest 2024

    Fort Novosel children admire the post tree during the annual Winterfest event Dec. 7

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Story by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--Fort Novosel hosted its annual holiday celebration, Winterfest, on Dec. 6, 2024. The event featured performances from local school choirs, a visit from Santa, local craft and food vendors, and the official lighting of the post Christmas tree. For more photos from the event, hosted by Fort Novosel MWR, head to the flickr page at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBUji4.

