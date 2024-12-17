Ted Stevens Center launches multimedia studio to advance Arctic security dialogue

Courtesy Photo | Jason Roe, Multimedia Specialist for the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jason Roe, Multimedia Specialist for the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, runs equipment testing with Information Technology Specialist, Rahsaan Ash, at the center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The TSC's multimedia studio is designed to amplify the center’s mission through virtual courses, podcasts, and dynamic media content. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

After 18 months of development, the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies has unveiled its state-of-the-art multimedia studio, designed to amplify its mission through virtual courses, podcasts, and dynamic media content. The studio represents a significant leap in fostering Arctic security dialogue and strengthening ties among Arctic communities, Allies and partners.



“The TSC studio serves as a multimedia hub to produce courses, interviews, podcasts, and content critical to Arctic security,” said Jason Roe, Multimedia Specialist for the center. “We aim to promote Arctic literacy and improve coordination across stakeholders.”



Over the past year and a half, the multimedia team tackled challenges such as defining technical requirements and installing professional yet portable equipment. The studio’s capabilities will support the School of Arctic and Climate Security Studies, strategic engagement initiatives, and research efforts.



The team rigorously tested the studio’s setup through courses and episodes of Arctic Connections, a podcast and webinar series. With the studio now fully operational, Arctic Connections will feature interviews with external partners and highlight key Arctic research.



“In 2025, we’ll provide content that emphasizes the Pan-Arctic through in-person and hybrid discussions,” Roe said. “This includes interviews with scientists, community leaders, Indigenous representatives, and operators, as well as new virtual programming to connect Allies and partners.”



The studio is a major investment in TSC’s mission to enhance Arctic professionalism, foster security cooperation, and boost Arctic literacy. It will help bridge geographic and logistical gaps, advancing dialogue on the unique challenges faced in the region.



“This studio allows us to spotlight Arctic issues, encourage robust conversations, and grow our digital programming,” Roe added. “We look forward to expanding its capabilities to better serve Arctic stakeholders and promote understanding in this vital region.”



With this new platform, the Ted Stevens Center is poised to deepen engagement, connect remote communities, and advance Arctic security in a rapidly changing environment.



Stay connected with the Ted Stevens Center through the website, True North, or on social media for the latest broadcasts and updates from the new TSC studio.