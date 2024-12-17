SGM Rickert assumes duties at Army depot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) hosted an assumption of responsibility ceremony Dec. 17 to welcome its new sergeant major.



Sergeant Major Angelo Rickert assumed responsibility of the depot, a helicopter and component repair and remanufacture facility for U.S. Army, during a formal ceremony.



Soldiers, family, friends, and members of the local community gathered in an aviation hangar with a large U.S. flag as the backdrop. The ceremony highlight was the passing of the depot flag or colors from the depot commander to the incoming sergeant major. With the passing of the colors, the organizations legacy is passed as building blocks for future performance and achievement.



Colonel Kevin Consedine, CCAD commander, welcomed Rickert to South Texas, noting the ceremony as the fulfillment of the need for leaders with recent operational/tactical experience to inform decision makers at the depot and provide context to the workforce.

“A position of trust and confidence at the depot comes with a steep learning curve and a requirement to be effective right away. Sergeant Major Rickert hit the ground running and jumped right into the fray to have an early impact with a town hall, meal options for the artisans, and leadership development programs for floor supervisors. He’s assumed the role with confidence and a desire to matter - the team is very thankful for that,” said Colonel Consedine.

Sergeant Major Rickert thanked CCAD leadership and those in attendance, noting that the day not only marked a transition but an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment to excellence, teamwork and innovation that upholds a proud 63-year legacy of keeping the Army flying.



“As your sergeant major, I will focus on leader development and reshaping the opportunities for advancement to build leaders at all levels by cultivating an atmosphere of growth,” said Rickert.



Ceremonies such as the assumption of responsibility are a military tradition that embrace and recognize the high standards bestowed upon the recipients. The sergeant major is the senior enlisted Soldier and principal advisor to the commander.



“We are a command team, there are only certain things the commander can do, there are certain things only the sergeant major can do. Standards and discipline with a focus on the essential needs of our artisans – ensuring our relationships, reputations and results are what we want them to be – this is sergeant major business at the depot.” Consedine added, “Sergeant Major Rickert has the experience and mindset we need – we are excited for the next two years.”



The ceremony concluded with the singing of the Army Song.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2024 Date Posted: 12.17.2024 14:28 Story ID: 487716 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SGM Rickert assumes duties at Army depot, by Della Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.