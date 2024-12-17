Class 63 Graduates Embrace New Beginnings

Photo By Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler | An audience applauds Freestate ChalleNGe Academy cadets during a graduation ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler | An audience applauds Freestate ChalleNGe Academy cadets during a graduation ceremony at Havre de Grace High School in Havre de Grace, Maryland, on Dec. 14, 2024. FCA is a 22-week quasi-military residential program that aims to give 16 to 18 years a second chance at life by providing job skills, discipline, and preparation to take the General Education Development exam. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler) see less | View Image Page

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. – As high school graduation ceremonies celebrate the achievements of thousands across the nation, the typical graduate often embodies a familiar image: clad in caps and gowns, surrounded by family and friends, ready to take the next step toward college or a career. However, at Freestate ChalleNGe Academy, a 22-week residential program designed for youth looking for a second chance at life, graduation day tells a different story. Here, young adults aged 16 to 18 come together in a quasi-military environment, working diligently to earn their General Educational Development diplomas and gain life skills that have long eluded them. Instead of the traditional pomp and circumstance, the celebration at Freestate reflects resilience, transformation, and the promise of new beginnings for those who have faced significant obstacles.

“These 22 weeks have been the hardest for me,” said Keymani Broadway, cadet, FCA, during her graduation speech. “Living with 12 other girls has been something else, but what I learned the most about being at Freestate is patience and that not everything deserves a response.”

Broadway was named the cadet of the cycle and received over $3,000 in college scholarships. Broadway’s self-improvement is one example of what has impressed Michael Buffum, FCA director, about Class 63.

“Through hard work and determination, each graduate has overcome challenges and emerged stronger, ready to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Buffum. “They have not just completed a program – they have built a foundation for a brighter future.

The cadets also improved academically, giving new insight to teachers like Gayle Dixon, a science instructor with FCA.

“Every child learns differently, and I have learned that most of our children have to identify their learning skills,” said Dixon. “I’ve learned to give them the benefit of the doubt when they say, ‘Ms. Dixon, I don’t know.’”

Mr. Buffum said that, unfortunately, not every student passes the GED exam the first time. Still, their scores typically dramatically increase compared to their initial Test of Adult Basic Education. The TABE is a standardized test that measures an adult's academic skills, including reading, writing, listening, speaking, and math. Post-graduation, the alums are assigned a case manager for 12 months to monitor their progress, assist with life goals, from education to employment, and provide additional resources like transportation and so much more.

“I believe in equity over equality, and I have learned to ask cadets, ‘How can I best support you?’” said Charice Scruggs, case manager, FCA. “Even when they're coming to you in their time of need, they don't always want advice. Sometimes, they just want someone to vent to and someone to listen to. And that's enough.”

For some, the real challenge comes after Freestate.

Second to transportation, Scruggs said that one of the biggest challenges the alum faces is reinforcement.

“Some cadets will get back home, and they're back to those bad habits that led them to the program,” said Scruggs. “It's difficult for them without having the staff present telling them everything to do to maintain those routines they developed here.”

Troy Speights, a case manager with FCA, often reminds alums how their lives can turn out if they return to the routines they left behind when they entered the program.

“I use my old role at the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services as a passion to push them to do the right thing,” said Speights. “I try to stress to them, ‘I dealt with [kids in juvenile correction facilities] every day. I'm telling you what it could be. You don't want this for your life. Because once you get in the system, it's a revolving door.’”

FCA strives to continue being a revolving door of success. During the ceremony, graduates who plan to attend college or a trade school next semester, enlisted in the military, or secured a job or job interview were asked to stand, and the entire class rose to their feet. Still, the graduation ceremony is not just a celebration for the cadets; it is also a celebration for the staff.

“Watching the cadets graduate feels like opening a gift as a child on Christmas Day,” said Sgt. Shiloh Cumber, cadre, FCA. “You’re grateful, full of joy, and hope to see what will come next.”

Next up is class 64. FCA is actively recruiting potential candidates to enroll for the cycle starting in January. Learn more about the program by visiting their website.