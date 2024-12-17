186 ARW and NAS Meridian sign Memorandum of Understanding

KEY FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Miss. -- 186th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) Commander, Col. Cynthia Smith and Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian Commanding Officer, Capt. Luke Davis, signed the first ever Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between NAS Meridian and the 186 ARW on Dec. 13, 2024, during a press conference at NAS Meridian.



“This mutual aid agreement will allow our engineers to work with NAS public works to get some projects done at NAS Meridian and at the same time get us some training that we use to have to travel a great distance for,” said Smith. “I expect the savings to be around $35,000 a year. It’s not just about the training and money, it’s about shared experiences and the fact that we can trade best practices, everything from the management of the crews to safety and project implementation.”



The MOU facilitates the coordination of training opportunities onboard NAS Meridian. This training will provide the 186 ARW Civil Engineering Squadron personnel with additional opportunities to fulfill training requirements involving electrical, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, pipefitting, plumbing and carpentry disciplines, while providing NAS Meridian’s Public Works Department with additional capability to execute facility maintenance projects on the installation.



“We are pursuing this mutual understanding here today that the 186 ARW comes out and gets into training evolutions with our public works department here at NAS Meridian,” said Davis. “We will get projects spanning from HVAC to electrical and anything that you can think of around our installation and infrastructure.”



The 186 ARW provides over 1,100 personnel and eight KC-135R aircraft to Air Mobility Command for worldwide operations. Additional units at Key Field include the 238th Air Support Operations Squadron, the 248th Air Traffic Control Squadron, and the 186th Air Operations Group.

