First U.S. Army Soldier joins TSC through Career Skills Program

When Lt. Col. Wesley Moerbe looked toward retirement after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army, he found the perfect opportunity to transition to civilian life at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies. On Dec. 4, Moerbe became the first U.S. Army Soldier to join the TSC through the Army’s Career Skills Program (CSP).



The CSP allows Army service members to gain civilian work experience and training as they transition out of the military. For Moerbe, the TSC offered a unique blend of research, education, and Arctic expertise that aligned with his professional background and his family’s desire to remain in Alaska after his retirement this spring.



“The Ted Stevens Center is the only organization that aligns with what I want to do long-term,” Moerbe said. “It’s the confluence of research and education, both of which relate to my professional background, and I get to do that in Alaska, which is amazing.”



Moerbe’s passion for scholarship and teaching made the TSC an ideal fit. With prior experience teaching at West Point’s history department and commanding the 2nd Battalion under the 196th Infantry Brigade at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, he relishes opportunities to combine research, writing, and working with eager learners.



“I’ve had chances to do research and writing throughout my career, and I find that really satisfying,” Moerbe said. “Combine that with my love for Alaska and the Arctic, and it just made sense.”



Expanding opportunities through SkillBridge and CSP



While Moerbe joined the TSC through the Army’s CSP, the center recently secured a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program, valid through October 2027. This agreement will soon enable service members from all branches to apply for internships and training opportunities at the TSC via the SkillBridge website.



Sabrina Collins, the TSC’s Human Resources Specialist, emphasized the value these programs offer transitioning service members.



“Both SkillBridge and CSP provide military members with critical knowledge and skills for transitioning from active duty to the civilian workforce,” Collins said. “While we can’t guarantee employment at the end of the program, these opportunities allow participants to gain invaluable experience and get their foot in the door.”



CSP is specific to the Army and tailored to Soldiers’ needs, while SkillBridge is a Department of Defense-wide initiative applicable to all branches. Both programs bridge the gap between military and civilian careers.



Collins noted that the TSC is developing formal training plans for SkillBridge, which will be available on the program’s website by early 2025.



Preparing for the next chapter



Moerbe will work in the TSC’s Research and Analysis Division, where his extensive Arctic operational experience will enhance ongoing discussions and research on Arctic security. His background as both a military leader and a scholar uniquely positions him to contribute to policy and operational strategies.



“Developing deep expertise on Arctic security policymaking will be rewarding,” Moerbe said. “I’m eager to bring my experiences to bear on research and policy discussions.”



Moerbe’s contributions will strengthen the TSC’s mission to advance Arctic security knowledge while addressing emerging challenges in the region. His expertise bridges operational experience with academic analysis, enriching the center’s efforts.



“We chose to retire here because it’s Alaska,” Moerbe said. “There’s nowhere else like it, and I’m proud to contribute to this incredible community and region through my work at the Ted Stevens Center.”



How to join the TSC through CSP or SkillBridge



The Army’s Career Skills Program allows Soldiers to pursue fellowships, internships, and apprenticeships as they transition from active duty. CSP opportunities are tailored specifically for Army service members, offering flexibility to work with organizations like the TSC.



Service members from other branches can use the SkillBridge program to access similar opportunities. The SkillBridge website (https://skillbridge.osd.mil/) lists approved organizations and programs, providing a clear pathway for members preparing for civilian life.



With its new MOU and commitment to expanding its programs, the Ted Stevens Center is poised to serve as a bridge for military members eager to gain Arctic-focused expertise while building a foundation for their post-service careers.