Service and faith: The foundation of a 32-year federal career

Photo By Joshua Voda | North Atlantic Division Deputy Commander Col. Robert McTighe presents a Certificate of...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Voda | North Atlantic Division Deputy Commander Col. Robert McTighe presents a Certificate of Retirement to Brian Temple, North Atlantic Division Knowledge Management program manager, Dec. 17, at NAD headquarters on Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, New York, as Temple retires after 32 years in federal service. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Voda) see less | View Image Page

On a crisp fall day in the early 1990s, Brian Temple found himself in Garmisch, Germany, down to his last $150. He was far from home, no steady job to speak of, and faced the daunting question that so often confronts young travelers: Now what? He clutched a paperback book called Work Your Way Around the World, hoping it held the key to prolonging his European adventure. In that modest volume, nestled amid practical tips for itinerant work, he discovered the Armed Forces Recreation Center in Garmisch. They sometimes hired travelers, and the work—cleaning hotel rooms, changing light bulbs—offered room, board, and a much-needed paycheck.



Temple didn’t know it at the time but taking that room attendant position would mark the humble start of a 32-year career in federal service. It would be defined by an unwavering work ethic, steadfast faith, and a profound sense of gratitude. Over the next three decades within the U.S. Army, U.S. European Command, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Temple laid a path starting with providing support to Soldiers and evolving to navigate the complexities of public affairs, strategic communication, and knowledge management, dedicating himself to a mission always larger than himself.



His is a story that winds through European outposts and U.S. military installations, public affairs offices, and knowledge management centers, as well as the darker corridors of personal health struggles—kidney failure, transplant, and cancer. Through it all, Temple consistently returned to a few simple principles learned in his youth: work ethic, gratitude, perseverance, and service. They would come to shape him both personally and professionally.



Humble Beginnings and an Eye Toward Service



Temple’s introduction to federal service could hardly have been more unassuming: a housekeeping job at the now shuttered Von Steuben Hotel in Garmisch. He took the job out of necessity—he needed money and a place to stay. Yet, as he moved from scrubbing bathrooms to hefting piles of linen, he was building the foundational traits that would guide him for decades. With every heavy load of laundry, Temple learned that no job was beneath him, and that humility and perseverance would become his compass.



The job might have seemed like a stroke of luck, but Temple recognized it was more than that. He was grateful—grateful not only for the roof over his head and the hot meals discounted at the staff canteen, but also for the opportunity to learn humility and perseverance firsthand. In time, he took on different tasks, helping in the kitchen and eventually becoming a “hausmeister,” the person who kept the building running smoothly. He was also graced during this time to meet Sheri, the woman he would eventually marry.



Years later, sitting behind a desk in a public affairs or knowledge management office, those early lessons would remain intact: work ethic was survival, humility an essential virtue. That spirit would carry him forward as he moved into roles that demanded ever more skill, insight, and heart.



“I learned to take pride in what I did,” Temple recalled. “It wasn’t about the task—it was about the people I was serving through that task.”



Shaping Leaders at the George C. Marshall Center



After his stint at the hotel, Temple’s path led him to what would become one of his most cherished assignments: the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies in the mid-1990s. In a world still adjusting to the fall of the Berlin Wall, the newly formed Center brought together leaders from former Warsaw Pact countries, shaping them into stewards of a more cooperative era.



Temple’s role was more than administrative. He tended to the daily needs of students—parliamentarians, senior officers, and policymakers—fostering an environment where trust and mutual understanding could grow. He built relationships that transcended cultural differences and language barriers. Those who worked alongside him saw the impact immediately.



“Working with Brian at the Marshall Center in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, was a pleasure,” recalled Seth Cropsey, a former coworker. “His devotion to the Center's mission, professionalism, and always friendly high spirits were a welcome lift for an organization that was in its infancy. Both faculty and staff appreciated Brian's good humor, hard work, and excellent judgment. Those qualities characterized his future work and benefitted the Army.”



Through Temple’s efforts, students not only gained classroom knowledge but also felt the warmth of personal support. He demonstrated that service is about people, not just policies, and that every interaction can be a bridge to understanding and respect. Decades later, he would remember this period as one where he learned the true power of human connection—an insight that would inform his next steps in public affairs and beyond.



A Voice for the Mission: Public Affairs and Communication



In the years that followed, Temple found his talents gravitating toward the fields of communication and public affairs where he capitalized on his experience fostering understanding, clarity, and trust among stakeholders. He entered a public affairs fellowship program sponsored by the U.S. Army, which took him from Germany to Fort Bragg and the Pentagon. Here, his work ethic and readiness to learn paid off. He also immersed himself in communication theory at the University of Oklahoma and Georgetown University, discovering that strategic messaging, if done right, could influence policy, perception, and human outcomes.



Public affairs is a discipline that demands both precision and empathy. Leaders often wanted quick outcomes—immediate news releases, timely photos—but Temple knew the deeper value lay in comprehensive communication planning. He specialized in persuasion theory and strategic communication, looking beyond the “grip-and-grin” photo ops to long-term narratives that shaped how people saw the mission.



Lloyd Caldwell, a retired member of the Senior Executive Service, served with Temple at multiple points. He reflected on his time with him when Temple was the public affairs officer for USACE’s Europe District, noting, “Brian was instrumental in his role as the PAO in communicating the District’s capabilities both internally to our own team, as well as to external stakeholders in the Corps programs. Brian's communication of our organizational and team achievements, capabilities, and values was critically important to NAU's development of trust and effective working relationships with other nations and other agencies.”



During the height of the Global War on Terror, Temple contributed to the Civil-Military Emergency Preparedness program, working again with former Soviet and Warsaw Pact countries. This time, he helped them understand the importance of transparent communication during crises. While not as flashy as front-line operations, Temple’s work ensured that if a disaster struck, these nations would know how to handle the media and manage public expectations—ultimately saving lives and preventing misunderstanding.



Temple’s career in public affairs reflected his innate understanding of people. Each briefing, each media engagement, each carefully chosen word was another chance to foster trust and advance a mission that he believed in. He saw communication as a bridge, not a weapon—a tool to connect rather than to divide.



Legacy Through Knowledge Management



Later in his career, a return from overseas found Temple with a new opportunity: knowledge management. Initially unfamiliar terrain, KM soon revealed itself as another arena where Temple’s talents—strategic thinking, empathy, mentorship—could shine. He dove into the processes and practices that help organizations work smarter, ensuring that information and expertise were accessible and leveraged effectively.



Under his leadership, the North Atlantic Division’s KM program flourished. Knowledge management is about making organizations smarter. It ensures that information, expertise, and lessons learned are accessible, organized, and used effectively. He developed a cadre of skilled Knowledge Management Representatives across the region, empowering them with tools, training, and strategic insight. This was a long-term investment in people and process, one meant to outlast his tenure, and division staff recognize the breadth and depth of his influence.



“Brian has been an invaluable asset to both the North Atlantic Division and the Business Management team,” said Porscha Porter, NAD’s chief of the Business Management Division who supervised Temple during his time as the Knowledge Management program manager. “His leadership of the NAD KM program over the past several years has been instrumental in its growth and success. Thanks to his guidance, the program has developed a capable regional cadre of skilled and well-equipped KMRs, ready to take on the region’s toughest KM challenges and initiatives. The BMD team will certainly miss Brian’s many talents, his dedication, and his wonderful sense of humor.”



Temple’s approach to KM was never simply about technology or information flow. It was about people—helping colleagues see connections and building a supportive community that shared knowledge freely.



“Sustainability isn’t just about efficiency,” he explained. “It’s about leaving behind systems that empower people to succeed without you. If what I built collapses after I leave, I didn’t really serve.”



Faith and Family: The Anchors of His Life



Behind every professional journey lies a personal story. For Temple, faith and family have always been the bedrock of his life. Long before he set foot in Europe, he had faced challenges of a different kind. Struggles in his teenage years led him to sobriety at 18, a spiritual awakening that shaped his understanding of God, humility, and service. That faith sustained him through the ups and downs of life—a guiding star during uncertain times.



“My faith carried me through,” he said. “It reminded me that redemption is always possible and that every setback is an opportunity to serve others better.”



Later in life, Temple faced health challenges, including kidney disease and eventually a transplant from his older brother. Such a profound gift of life reshaped his perspective once more. He emerged with a renewed sense of gratitude and a commitment to living more deeply in service. How do you repay someone who has literally given you a part of themselves? For Temple, he pays it forward—by living well, by helping others, and by never losing sight of what truly matters.



“That experience reaffirmed everything I believe about service,” Temple reflected. “It’s about sacrifice, love, and trusting in something greater than yourself.”



His family, especially his wife Sheri, supported him through the long hours, the travel, the deployments, and the career shifts. They shared the joys and bore the sacrifices that come with a lifetime of public service. Temple is quick to credit Sheri’s patience and understanding, acknowledging that without her steadfast presence, he could not have achieved half of what he did.



Creativity and Compassion: The Lighter Side of Leadership



Although his professional roles were serious, Temple’s creativity and sense of humor always found outlets. Early in his life, he studied theater arts, and the performer’s spirit never left him. Over the years, he participated in community theater productions, including in Heidelberg, Germany, playing the “angry foreman” and Claquesous, one of the Thénardiers' gang of thieves in a staging of Les Misérables—a musical that resonated deeply with him. The story’s themes of redemption, transformation, and faith mirrored his own life journey.



He even performed as a comedic magician for Soldiers in Southern Germany and Belgium who were on rest and relaxation from assignments in Kosovo, using laughter and wonder to lift spirits. These moments of creativity were not tangential to his career; they were evidence that Temple believed in meeting people where they are, whether in a briefing room or a performance hall. It all came back to the human element—making others feel seen, heard, and valued.



Former colleague Tad Davis underscored this sentiment, “sincerest congratulations to Brian on a spectacular career; his dedication to the mission and unbelievable sense of humor always kept us going.”



“Creativity is a gift,” Temple said, “and gifts are meant to be shared.” Whether performing on stage or making people laugh with magic tricks, Temple’s art has always been about bringing light to others. His next chapter includes voiceover work and recording a children’s album—a project he hopes will inspire and uplift young hearts.



A Life Well-Lived, A Legacy to Follow



As Temple prepares to retire, he faces a swirl of emotions: relief, anticipation, a bit of uncertainty, but also readiness. He’s eager to start fresh, to give more time to family and faith, and to pursue his creative passions. He leaves behind processes, training programs, and communication plans that will live on in his wake. But most importantly, he leaves behind an impression.



Those who know him will remember that he is a man who served. He served his country, yes, but also the people within its institutions. He served those shaping a more stable Europe after the Cold War, those setting communications strategy during the Global War on Terror, and those striving to harness knowledge in a complex, evolving Corps of Engineers. He served them quietly, faithfully, and without fanfare.



Ask Temple to summarize his journey in one word, and he’ll say: “Grateful.” Grateful for the opportunities that came to him as a broke young traveler in Garmisch. Grateful for the mentors who believed in him and the colleagues who supported him. Grateful for the wife who stood by him and the brother who saved his life. Grateful for the grace of God that carried him through sobriety, through illness, and into the person he is today.



In the end, Brian Temple’s legacy isn’t merely professional—it’s profoundly personal. It resides in the lives he touched and the faith he nourished. After three decades of service, what remains is a testament to humility, gratitude, and the enduring power of putting others first. It is, in every sense, a life that strives to be well-lived.