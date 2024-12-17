Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony at new FORTRESS facility

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Story by Paul Robinson 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AFRL) – The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Radiation Tolerance Research on Electronics for Space and Strategic Systems, or FORTRESS, building here. FORTRESS, a Space Vehicles Directorate facility, will primarily be used to develop technical solutions for electronic components used in Space Force and Air Force systems. FORTRESS can create man-made and natural environments that mimic the settings in which these new technologies will be used.

    The 6,204 square foot, $4.5 million facility includes lab space that provides an area for the development, testing and certification of different integral components and varying electronic technologies.

    The new facility provides a space to help further the Air Force and Space Force capabilities to create new technology to help current and new space vehicles. FORTRESS will be creating new electronic components that can not only be used in space applications but can transition to other allies and space craft.

    “The vast majority of U.S. spacecraft are enabled by electronics developed and tested here,” said Col. Jeremy Raley, Director of the Space Vehicles Directorate. “[FORTRESS] provides national security, and the work that we do here ensures that our critical national security space missions happen with the required resilience and dependability.

    Key components produced by the FORTRESS team have already been used in spacecraft such as the International Space Station, Mars Rovers and GPS.

    “We have some of the most unique capabilities in the Air Force,” said Kenneth Bole, chief of AFRL Spacecraft Technology Division. “We use a low-dose gamma radiation for ‘day in the life testing’ of electronics to make sure they last day to day, but in the long term, we also have to look at how they perform over a lifetime.”

    FORTRESS will be used to create and test new technologies that will further space exploration and produce new electronics that will expand current Space Force and Air Force capabilities with spin-off contributions to civil and commercial space technology.

    About AFRL
    The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

