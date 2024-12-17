911th ASTS holds assumption of command

Col. Erik Baldwin took command of the 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron during an assumption of command at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Dec. 7, 2024.



The event was attended by the Steel Airmen of the 911th ASTS and representatives from across the base and Col. Christopher Sopko, 911th Airlift Wing deputy commander, presided over the ceremony.



"Eric sincerely conveyed that he wanted this position to take care of the Airmen and develop them to improve the unit,” said Sopko. “I couldn't be more excited for him."



Baldwin enlisted in the Air National Guard in October of 1993 and commissioned in July of 2002. He has over 31 years of service with 16 years in the Air National Guard and 15 years in the Air Force Reserve. Prior to his current position Baldwin was the 911th Aeromedical Staging Flight commander and chief health services administrator.



“I am humbled, honored, and feel very lucky to assume command of such an amazing unit that I've already spent five and a half wonderful years with,” said Baldwin. “And I am deeply grateful to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the best ground medical unit in the Air Force Reserve Command.”



Throughout military history, soldiers in the field often could not identify their own commanders. Recognizing this problem, the Continental Army of the United States conducted the official assumption of command ceremony. The formal assumption of command allows service members to witness the transfer of command between two officers and see their new commander first hand.

