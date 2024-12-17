Mentoring program is easy New Year’s resolution with results

Photo By William Farrow | Mentoring Huntsville Center’s Mentoring Program is an informal platform allowing...... read more read more Photo By William Farrow | Mentoring Huntsville Center’s Mentoring Program is an informal platform allowing mentors and mentees to partner for as little or as long as agreed upon. The vision for the program is to enrich professional relationships and encourage both personal and professional growth.Icon Set see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – As the new year quickly approaches, many people are thinking about new year resolutions for self-improvement. As they ring in 2025, many people will be thinking about how to reset goals and make lifestyle changes.



Yet desire tends to be greater than the capacity to accomplish their set goals as people often have trouble envisioning realistic goals and often end up abandoning them not long into the new year.



However, there is talent development program available to Huntsville Center employees focused on improving individual performance and enhancing career progression and the program may be one of the best New Year’s resolutions an employee can make.



Huntsville Center’s Mentoring Program is an informal platform allowing mentors and mentees to partner for as little or as long as agreed upon. The vision for the program is to enrich professional relationships and encourage both personal and professional growth.



Charmika Merriweather, Huntsville Center mentoring program coordinator, said mentoring is an effective strategy significantly contributing to the career development of employees.



She said the program offers a way of building skills towards future career goals.



“Mentoring provides the opportunity for knowledge transfer from more experienced employees, helping mentees grow and develop professionally, build confidence, achieve goals, and create lasting relationships,” Merriweather said.



Mentoring, she said, is also an effective method for helping an individual realize their potential within the context of the organization and the program is collaborative relying on both participants sharing responsibility for the success of the relationship.



Mentors and mentees work together for one year, but the length of each partnership can vary according to the needs and interests of the team and can extend beyond the one year if desired. If the initial pairing is not a good match, either participant can use a “no fault termination clause” at any time, and for any reason.



At the beginning of the program, the mentors and mentees will come up with a plan for the year regarding goals and objectives that they want to achieve, Merriweather said.



“Most often, the relationship proves to be an equally rewarding experience for both the mentor and the mentee, offering the mentee personalized guidance and support, while the mentor strengthens their leadership skills and creates a lasting impact within the life of the mentee and the organization,” she said.



Ultimately, the program maximizes the human capital resources available to Huntsville Center and contributes to continued mission success by striving to remove barriers to career progression within the organization, Merriweather said.



“Although there is no concrete schedule set for the participants, it is recommended they meet at least once a month and as many times their schedules allow.”



Laura Beth Quick, Huntsville Center human capital chief, said she recognizes the value mentoring can have on the Center’s talent development efforts. Quick oversees the mentoring program and has been a mentor for eight years.



“Our program’s goal is to impact every employee, providing mentoring opportunities to the workforce through a collaborative, learning environment,” Quick said.



“Mentoring is a catalyst for talent development and it goes beyond pointing someone in the right direction. It guides an individual’s growth through nurturing and supportive interaction that focus on personal experiences and real-world circumstances.”



Employees wanting to be a part of the Center’s Mentoring Program, or learn more about the program, visit https://team.usace.army.mil/sites/HNC/PDT/Mentoring/default.aspx