Nebraska leaders celebrate National Guard’s 388th Birthday

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Richard Burch, and many others helped the National Guard celebrate its 388th birthday, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, during a ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The ceremony included speeches, a state rollcall of Nebraska National Guard communities, the awarding of the Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award to a Capt. Grant Hewitt, Soldier and Airmen of the Year recognitions, and the ceremonial cutting of the National Guard birthday cake.

“Since the creation of the first militia regiments in 1636, the National Guard has been a continuous and substantial presence in the defense of the nation, and service to the states in need,” said Burch, a retired Nebraska Army National Guard command sergeant major who now serves as the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.

“Throughout the Guard’s history motivated Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen have volunteered for many of the same reasons – the fondness of a military lifestyle, opportunities for self-improvement and adventure, a sense of camaraderie and friendships, family traditions, and satisfaction of genuine service to their local communities, state and nation,” said Burch. “In all probability, if today’s National Guard men and women had the opportunity to mingle with the minutemen of Lexington and Concord, both groups might be surprised at the common values of duty, patriotism and selfless service shared among them.”

The National Guard was established on Dec. 13, 1636, when members of the Massachusetts Bay Colony came together in collective defense by establishing three militia regiments (East, South and North). Since the founding of the National Guard – the oldest of all U.S. military organizations – the National Guard has fought in each of the nation’s wars while also responding numerous times to local, state and national emergencies.

Closer to home, the Nebraska National Guard was formed on Dec. 23, 1854, following a call by then acting Territorial Governor Thomas B. Cumings for Nebraska settlers to form two militia regiments. Today, Nebraska Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen serve in units across Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard, along with supporting the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, is also available to serve the Governor of Nebraska during local and state emergencies.

The Nebraska National Guard also serves as a partner with the defense forces of the Czech Republic and Rwanda through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.

Among those individual Soldiers and Airmen honored during the Nebraska State Capitol ceremony were:

• Nebraska Army National Guard Capt. Grant Hewitt, who received the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award

• Nebraska Army National Guard Sgt. Chance Baumann, who was named the Nebraska Army National Guard Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

• Nebraska Army National Guard Spc. Joseph Kearney, who was named the Nebraska Army National Guard Soldier of the Year

• Nebraska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Trent Gannon, who was named the Nebraska Air National Guard First Sergeant of the Year

• Nebraska Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Micah Booth, who was named the Nebraska Air National Guard Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

• Nebraska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Brandon Robla, who was named the Nebraska Air National Guard Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

• And Nebraska Air National Guard Senior Airman Kimberlee Simmons, who was named the Nebraska Air National Guard Airman of the Year

According to Nebraska’s lieutenant governor, Nebraska Soldiers and Airmen have long history of volunteering to serve in uniform and defending their local communities, state and nation during times of peace as well as during local, state and national emergencies. They are able to do so because of strong personal convictions and the support of their families, employers and community.

“388 Years – just think about that for a second and how our nation has changed in that time. Think also of the challenges that we have faced and all the ways our National Guard has helped our nation to meet and overcome those trials,” said Lieutenant Governor Kelly. “Whenever our state, our nation, or another country has needed help, our National Guard has been there.”

“Since its founding, the Nebraska National Guard has been strongly committed to the ideals of neighbor helping neighbor and being ready to meet the challenges of an emergency,” Kelly added. “That requires not only the commitment of our Soldiers and Airmen, but also their families and their employers. It is their sacrifice as well.”

Nebraska’s adjutant general echoed those words, saying today’s Nebraska Soldiers and Airmen follow a long tradition of military service and commitment to communities, state and nation.

“Some of you may be wondering why we take time each year to mark the beginning of the National Guard,” said Major General Strong. “My answer is this… we come together, today, not just to add another number to the age of our National Guard. Instead, we gather here to recognize those National Guard Soldiers and Airmen who came before us, who sacrificed in service to their communities and their nation, and to honor the lasting positive impacts they made upon countless people around the world.”

“We also come together to recommit ourselves to our timeless vow to remain vigilant and ready to answer the call when our time comes,” Strong added. “And we come together to thank our leaders and our fellow citizens for their continued support and faith in us.”

Strong said that throughout its long history, the National Guard – and the Nebraska National Guard – have served admirably in some of the harshest environments possible. Through this service and sacrifice, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have made a lasting, positive impact not only upon their fellow citizens, but upon countless generations around the world.

That is an impact, he said, worthy of taking pride in.

“To my fellow Guard Soldiers and Airmen here today, be proud to be a member of the Nebraska Army and Air National Guard. Be proud of the missions we’re part of. Be proud of the fact we follow in the footsteps of many great Americans who created the path on which we now travel,” Strong said. “And please, take time to thank the members of our community for their ongoing support to you and your families, both during times of normalcy, but especially during local and national emergencies.”

“Today is a special day in the history of our National Guard. So, too, is it a great day in the history of our state and our nation.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2024 Date Posted: 12.17.2024 10:15 Story ID: 487684 Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska leaders celebrate National Guard’s 388th Birthday, by Kevin Hynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.