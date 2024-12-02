Fort Gregg-Adams Soldier gives back to her community during the holidays

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Families poured out their gratitude to Sgt. 1st Class Vicky N. Jeter as she hosted her annual Community Christmas Giveaway, Dec. 14.



On Saturday, Jeter hosted her annual community Christmas giveaway where she filled a parking lot along Burna Road with tables stocked full of free giveaways. The event was open to anyone in the local and surrounding communities to come take as needed and share with those people who might need extra help to improve their quality of life during the holiday season.



Being placed in foster care at the age of five years old until she was 21, Jeter is no stranger to being without during the holidays.



“We rarely were given gifts when I was growing up,” she explained.



Throughout the year, Jeter fills her private storage unit with clothes, dishes, home décor, hygiene products, toys and necessities. By doing this, she has many items to give away during the Christmas season.



“Now that I am able to give back, I am blessed to say that I am able to do this every year,” she said.



Jeter, a 92F - Petroleum Supply Specialist, joined the Army 14 years ago as a E-4. She has been hosting her community Christmas giveaway every year since she joined.



“It’s incredible to be able to see Soldiers like Sgt. 1st Class Jeter out here supporting our communities and giving back to others in such a special way during such an important time of the year,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris, Garrison CSM.



Gratitude was continuously poured out from those who came to the giveaway.



“It’s Permanent Change of Station season for many military households right now, meaning a lot of us are in a transitional phase of moving from one base to another and it can be especially hard to do this during the holidays,” said Manuela Webber, a Fort Gregg-Adams military spouse.



Jeter posted her giveaway on various social media platforms and sent out multiple invites through texts to friends to share across the installation.



“Several individuals messaged me immediately sharing their stories,” Jeter said. “We never truly know what others are going through behind closed doors.”



She hopes that her Christmas giveaway can help bridge the gap that a lot of struggling families face during the holidays.

