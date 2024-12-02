HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! On Dec. 20, commissaries honor Space Force’s 5th birthday

Courtesy Photo | Semper Supra is the U.S. Space Force's motto, which is Latin for "Always Above." This...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Semper Supra is the U.S. Space Force's motto, which is Latin for "Always Above." This phrase encapsulates the Space Force’s unwavering commitment to protecting the nation’s interests in, from, and to space. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Jim Masie) see less | View Image Page

By Tamara Eastman, DeCA historian



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – On Dec. 20, 2019, Congress established the U.S. Space Force within the Department of the Air Force.



The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is honored to deliver the commissary benefit to Space Force guardians and their family members, said Navy Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director.



“We salute the Space Force’s 5th anniversary, and we want all our guardians – along with their family members, as well as disabled veterans and their caregivers – to know we celebrate them every day by delivering the commissary benefit they’ve earned,” Rivers said. “We endeavor to provide the highest quality product at the lowest price possible to help our eligible patrons boost their financial and food security with at least 25 percent savings on their groceries.”



The creation of the U.S. Space Force resulted from widespread recognition that space was a national security imperative. When combined with the growing threat posed by competitors in space, it became clear that there was a need for a military service focused solely on pursuing superiority in the space domain.



As the United States’ critical infrastructure became increasingly dependent on satellites for communication, navigation, meteorology and intelligence, the Department of Defense identified a need for a branch of the military dedicated solely to operating and protecting these assets.



Space Force’s path to becoming a new branch of the armed services began with the Air Force, which established the Air Force Space Force Command on Sept. 1, 1982.



When Congress established Space Force in December 2019, it became the nation’s sixth service branch. The Space Force’s motto is “Semper Supra”, Latin for “Always Above”, a phrase that encapsulates the Space Force mission. Its symbol, the Delta, signifies the service’s responsibility and mission while honoring the long history that began long before Space Force was created.



Today, the U.S. Space Force operates six dedicated Space Force bases, two of which host orbital launches for the service’s many satellites and spacecraft. They are:

• Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado.

• Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, California.

• Patrick Space Force Base near Satellite Beach, Florida.

• Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

• Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

• Vandenberg Space Force Base in Lompoc, California.



Members of the Space Force may shop at any of the nearly 240 commissaries around the world.



All commissaries boast conveniences like Commissary CLICK2GO online ordering/curbside pickup services, a mobile app, a commissary sales flyer, self-checkouts, digital coupons, dietitian-approved resources to identify healthy foods, sushi bars, hot foods, deli-bakeries, credit and debit card acceptance, gift cards and much more.



“Guardsmen and their families can access their benefit at any commissary,” Rivers said. “By using their benefit, they can save thousands of dollars annually on their purchases in comparison to similar products at commercial stores.



“DeCA is committed to being THE grocery provider of choice for the Space Force guardians and all our eligible patrons – soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen – delivering an exclusive benefit they’ve earned,” he added.

