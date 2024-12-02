Another Senior Leader Forum in JMC’s books

The commanders, the deputy commanders and the commander’s representatives across the Joint Munitions Command’s Organic Industrial Base met inside JMC’s headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, Illinois, the first week of December for the annual Senior Leader Forum.



The three-day gathering provided those in attendance with an opportunity to understand the similarities and differences between their respective installations, express challenges, voice opinions, and exchange ideas with one another, fostering a collaborative environment that encouraged growth and innovation.



Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr., JMC’s commander, praised the command’s workforce in his opening speech.



“The Soldiers in this command know that we can’t do what we do without all our JMC Civilian teammates,” Anderson said. “I’m happy to have everybody here, and a good concentration of the entire team here, even if it’s just for a few days. We don’t get to do this very often, and we will have some fellowship and camaraderie but also some very hard intellectual conversations.”



Each installation’s leader gave an assessment of how well their sites are supporting the lines of effort of JMC’s campaign plan. The LOEs align with the Army Materiel Command’s strategic objectives and the overarching priorities of the Army, and they are people, readiness, modernization, strategic business development and security and protection. Within each, there are supporting tasks that need to be completed to ensure the strategic objectives of the plan are met.



JMC, one of 10 major subordinate commands of AMC, ensures excellence in munitions readiness and sustainment through continual innovation and modernization, and the plan is helping JMC fulfill that vision. However, there have been some roadblocks as time has progressed.



“We are working diligently to identify solutions and overcome the challenges, ensuring that Soldiers and Warfighters are equipped with quality munitions at the right place, on time, every time,” Anderson said. “As the global landscape evolves, it is crucial for JMC to adapt swiftly to emerging threats.”



Steve Taylor, JMC’s deputy chief of staff for Information Management, emphasized a threat that affects every branch of the military and beyond: cyber-attacks.



“Cyber security and awareness need to continue throughout the Army and JMC,” Taylor said. “Our adversaries are launching attacks against us daily, and the methods for doing so are becoming increasingly accessible.



“This growing ease of attack underscores the need for heightened vigilance and robust defenses. We must continue to use advanced security measures,” he added. “JMC’s mission will continue to be contested.”



Other topics of discussion during the SLF included how data and analytics are being used across JMC’s OIB, the production and storage capabilities at each of JMC’s installations, process safety management, which is a regulatory and management framework to control risks in facilities handling hazardous chemicals, and Army Contracting Command contract oversight.



“In my opinion, what we’ve done in the last three days is critically important, and will make a difference,” Anderson said. “It means the world to me that you all could come to do this. I learned a ton from all of you this week, and I’m really excited about that.”



During his closing remarks for the forum, Jay Carr, the executive director for ammunition and the deputy to the commander for JMC, stated he was also enthused about the things he learned.



“You all are doing an amazing job,” Carr said. “Keep up the great work.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2024 Date Posted: 12.17.2024 08:17 Story ID: 487671 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL , ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Another Senior Leader Forum in JMC’s books, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.