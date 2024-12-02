Sparky the Fire Dog from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, visits children at Little Treasures Pre-School and gives out hugs and high-fives in Mildenhall, England, Dec. 13, 2024. The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department mascot also stopped by to say hello to members of the local Suffolk Constabulary at the nearby police station while he was out and about in the local community.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 05:26
|Story ID:
|487666
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sparky the Fire Dog visits local pre-school, Suffolk Constabulary, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.