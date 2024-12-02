Sparky the Fire Dog visits local pre-school, Suffolk Constabulary

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | Sparky the Fire Dog from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall,...... read more read more

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | Sparky the Fire Dog from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, visits children at Little Treasures Pre-School and gives out hugs and high-fives in Mildenhall, England, Dec. 13, 2024. The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department mascot also stopped by to say hello to members of the local Suffolk Constabulary at the nearby police station while he was out and about in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page