Sparky the Fire Dog visits local pre-school, Suffolk Constabulary

    MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.13.2024

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Sparky the Fire Dog from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, visits children at Little Treasures Pre-School and gives out hugs and high-fives in Mildenhall, England, Dec. 13, 2024. The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department mascot also stopped by to say hello to members of the local Suffolk Constabulary at the nearby police station while he was out and about in the local community.

    MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Forest Heath Police
    Little Treasures Pre-School

