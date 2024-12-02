Ribbon cut on brand-new dining facility ahead of the holidays at Kunsan Air Base

Photo By Rachel Napolitan | Representatives including Col. Peter Kasarskis (fourth from left), commander, 8th...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Napolitan | Representatives including Col. Peter Kasarskis (fourth from left), commander, 8th Fighter Wing; Col. Jeremiah Willis (third from left), commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District; Col. Joshua Hawkins (center), commander, 8th Mission Support Group; and others cut the ribbon the new 39,000 square foot dining facility (DFAC) for Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, on Dec. 16, 2024. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, 8th Fighter Wing, Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency and unit representatives celebrated the ribbon cutting for a brand-new dining facility (DFAC) at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, on Dec. 16, 2024.



“A dining facility is really more than just a place to eat,” said Col. Joshua Hawkins, commander, 8th Mission Support Group. “It is a hub where our servicemembers can literally refuel and recharge and in so doing we build resiliency and community.”



FED, the 8th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES), MND-DIA and other stakeholders partnered to deliver this facility.



“Building a legacy is a team effort,” said Col. Jeremiah Willis, commander, USACE FED. “This project stands as a testament to our joint commitment to excellence and partnership, ensuring a lasting impact for Airmen now and in the future.”



Construction of the nearly 39,000-square-foot DFAC began in 2022. Double the size of its predecessor, planning for the facility started in 2008.



“It’s been years in the making,” Hawkins said. “This has been class after class contributing to the success of this – us picking up where the last class left off.”



The DFAC comes equipped modern industrial kitchen equipment, walk-in freezers, administrative spaces, and other upgrades designed to meet the needs of the installation now and into the future.



“When we construct a facility, we don’t just think about the Airmen who will use it today,” Willis said. “We think about those who will rely on it for years to come.”



To mark the DFAC’s opening, the installation plans to serve Christmas dinner in the new space, giving servicemembers their first taste of the improved amenities.



“It’s exciting to finally open the doors to this $22 million facility,” said Maj. Jamila Edgerson, 8th Force Support Squadron commander.



As Airmen enjoy the upgraded facility, its predecessor—constructed in the 1980s—is scheduled for demolition in the coming year, closing the chapter on an era and ushering in a new standard for dining at Kunsan Air Base.