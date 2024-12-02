Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Yi, Kyong-Yol, Logistics Readiness Center-North

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2024

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Kyong Ki Do, South Korea

    41 years.

    Auto Mechanic.

    About 28 years.

    I am an auto mechanic foreman. I am the direct supervisor of all Korean National civilian personnel assigned to the Maintenance Section. I take appropriate action to obtain tools and equipment, ensuring the successful maintenance of vehicles. We ensure that the maintenance shop is clean, ventilated, and clear of all safety and fire hazards. We also establish the maintenance priorities in accordance with equipment needs.

    I am also responsible for conducting safety training every month and providing training to reduce environmental pollution. I serve in an intermediate role monitoring Class III materials needed for vehicle repairs and obtaining necessary items. I create timesheets for KN employees. On occasion, I repair the auto car wash equipment.

    After noticing the lower part of the entire automatic car wash was rotted, I purchased the materials to completely repair and paint the car wash unit. I also cleaned the toolbox and container holding the scrap metal. In addition, the maintenance truck tail gate was rusted and could not be used, so I purchased materials and made a new tail gate for more than 10 vehicles.

    It allows me to live the life I planned because the work time is accurate.

    I like to hike the mountains, and bike riding.

