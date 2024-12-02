403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Yi, Kyong-Yol, Logistics Readiness Center-North

Hometown:



Kyong Ki Do, South Korea



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army?



41 years.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military?



Auto Mechanic.



How long have you been in this position?



About 28 years.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



I am an auto mechanic foreman. I am the direct supervisor of all Korean National civilian personnel assigned to the Maintenance Section. I take appropriate action to obtain tools and equipment, ensuring the successful maintenance of vehicles. We ensure that the maintenance shop is clean, ventilated, and clear of all safety and fire hazards. We also establish the maintenance priorities in accordance with equipment needs.



What other duties are you responsible for?



I am also responsible for conducting safety training every month and providing training to reduce environmental pollution. I serve in an intermediate role monitoring Class III materials needed for vehicle repairs and obtaining necessary items. I create timesheets for KN employees. On occasion, I repair the auto car wash equipment.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-North?



After noticing the lower part of the entire automatic car wash was rotted, I purchased the materials to completely repair and paint the car wash unit. I also cleaned the toolbox and container holding the scrap metal. In addition, the maintenance truck tail gate was rusted and could not be used, so I purchased materials and made a new tail gate for more than 10 vehicles.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-North?



It allows me to live the life I planned because the work time is accurate.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I like to hike the mountains, and bike riding.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2024 Date Posted: 12.16.2024 18:36 Story ID: 487649 Location: KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Yi, Kyong-Yol, Logistics Readiness Center-North, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.