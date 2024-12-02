Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations visits Cannon AFB

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Robert E. Moriarty, visited Cannon Air Force Base Dec. 11 – 12, 2024.



Moriarty is responsible for the management, policy, and oversight of Air Force installation programs to include base realignments and closures, installations planning and strategy, strategic basing, environmental impact, and other related programs.



The visit enabled Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, to share cooperation efforts focused on enhancing partnerships and agreements to help solve problems faced by Cannon AFB and the local community.



“These relationships are paramount to our mission success and built on a foundation of cooperation,” said Johnston. “We are grateful for the cooperation and mutual support between the base and our local community.”



Moriarty accompanied 27 SOW leadership to a partnership brief at the Clovis-Carver Library. Local partners leading the Ute Pipeline project, Ogallala Land and Water Conservancy, and Eastern New Mexico Regional Housing Authority briefed Moriarty on current efforts toward securing a sustainable water plan and access to safe and affordable housing. Wing leadership also highlighted the shared cooperation efforts focused on enhancing partnerships and agreements to help solve problems both our installation and the community face.



“I applaud the effort of Cannon Air Force Base and this community,” Moriarty said. “This level of cooperation is how we make the right data-driven decisions at the right time.”



During the visit, Moriarty visited the Sendero apartments -- the Air Force’s first off-base dormitory lease. This creative solution reduces the stress of on-base dorm occupancy and the multi-family housing market off-base. He also spent time visiting Chavez Manor and Air Commando Village to showcase on-base privatized housing. The 27 SOW continues to pursue housing solutions by expanding partnerships and agreements to meet unaccompanied and accompanied Airmen housing needs.



“Retention is great, but I always say you’ve got to get them in first,” Moriarty said. “If I was looking at joining the Air Force, facilities like this would let me know the Air Force is going to take care of me.”



This visit provided 27 SOW leaders an opportunity to demonstrate the initiatives the Wing is taking to solve challenges faced by the installation and community. The Steadfast Line values the cooperation and mutual support of our local community members who enable us to get after our unique mission to support global operations any place, any time, anywhere.

