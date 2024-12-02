Unified coordination group refloats Motor Vessel Tim S. Dool

Dec. 16, 2024

Lt. Phillip Gurtler

216-556-2888



CLEVELAND — United coordination group composed of multiple agencies successfully refloat the Motor Vessel Tim S. Dool, today following extensive lightering operations over the past several days.



The Tim S. Dool transited to safe anchorage where a more in-depth inspection and investigation will be completed.



There are no reports of pollution or injuries.



The completion of the Tim S. Dool’s refloat was the culmination of weeks of effort from the multiple local, state, federal, and international partner organizations making up the unified coordination group overseeing the operation.



The Tim S. Dool ran aground on November 23 with a load of wheat grain in U.S. waters southwest of the Eisenhower Lock, near Massena, New York and the swift response of these key stakeholders ensured the safety of the crew, the environment and the maritime transportation system.



“The successful refloating of the M/V Tim S. Dool in the St. Lawrence Seaway was a great example of the professional and unified collaboration between the U.S. Coast Guard and our interagency and international partners in this region,” said Capt. Mark Kuperman, Federal On-Scene Coordinator and Commander of Sector Eastern Great Lakes. “This complex operation required close coordination between multiple federal agencies and our Canadian counterparts to ensure the safety of personnel, protection of the environment, and minimal disruption to vessel traffic. The importance of our partnerships cannot be understated in resolving maritime incidents safely and efficiently, while maintaining the flow of commerce through this vital waterway.”



U.S. Coast Guard units involved included Sector Eastern Great Lakes, Marine Safety Unit Thousand Islands and the District Nine Response Assist Team. These units worked closely with partner agencies including the Canadian Coast Guard, the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, Transport Canada, and Environmental and Climate Change Canada.



The cause of the grounding is still under investigation.



For any media inquiries, please contact Lt. Phillip Gurtler at 216-556-2888 or Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2024 Date Posted: 12.16.2024 17:01 Story ID: 487642 Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US Web Views: 199 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN