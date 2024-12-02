Nordhaus reinforces National Guard’s dual status commander role

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo.— The National Guard's top leader emphasized the role of the dual status commander while visiting leaders at the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command headquarters, Dec. 13.



"State and federal military forces need to coordinate their efforts to respond effectively and efficiently to disasters at hand," Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, said at a Dual Status Commanders Training Course. "The dual status commander ensures unity of effort across the Department of Defense and our local agencies."



Dual status commanders are jointly managed by the commander of USNORTHCOM and the chief of the National Guard Bureau and may, by law, serve in two statuses—federal and state—simultaneously.



Earlier this year, Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on multiple states and communities, prompting a swift and coordinated response led by Army Brig. Gen. Wes Morrison of the North Carolina Army National Guard.



The secretary of defense authorized and the commander of USNORTHCOM, Gen. Gregory Guillot, appointed Morrison to serve as the dual status commander for North Carolina’s hurricane response.



Morrison led more than 6,300 Guardsmen activated from 15 states and 1,500 active-duty troops to support relief efforts, which included the largest integration of U.S. military soldiers with the National Guard in the state's history.



The dual status commander concept has been implemented for nearly two decades to enhance cooperation between federal and state resources in major disaster response or national special security events.



The training course prepares National Guard leaders and other potential joint force commanders from across the country to coordinate and integrate military and federal agencies during and after mission needs.



The course, hosted by USNORTHCOM, included nearly 30 officers at the O-6 level and above, from 50 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia, and active-duty components from across the country.



"Dual status command is increasingly part of our domestic operations as disasters grow larger and more complex," Nordhaus said. "Overcoming future challenges will require organized, knowledgeable leadership."



A dual status commander is an officer from the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, or active component Army and Air Force who has completed specialized training and certification. Depending on the region of the mission, these leaders are jointly managed by the combatant commander and the chief of the National Guard Bureau.



"The first criteria to activate a dual status commander is that the governor has to request it and be approved by the secretary of defense," said Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Burkett, director of Domestic Operations and Force Development at the Guard Bureau. “The second is that the National Guard within that state has to be employed in support of that response, and third, there have to be federal forces operating within that region."



Before this assignment, Burkett commanded the 36th Infantry Division, Austin, Texas, part of the Texas Military Department, where he saw wildfires, floods, state freezes, and other high-operational missions. He underscored the importance of having awareness and building relationships early on.



"When I participated in this course, [several years back] the state emergency manager from Colorado attended, and it was insightful to hear his perspective on how that agency responds to emergencies, how priorities are set, and how the communication flows," Burkett said.



During his remarks, Burkett encouraged more interagency and military service representatives to attend.



"It's important to have input from other components as well,” he said. “For instance, the two Coast Guard personnel who were present today highlighted the Coast Guard's involvement in all our operations, whether during peacetime or wartime. Their role becomes especially significant during hurricane or flood responses."



The dual status commander was first implemented in 2004 and came to fruition in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast. At that time, the Guard had nearly 79,000 troops deployed overseas. Yet the scale of the storm's devastation called for almost 50,000 additional Guardsmen to respond in the homeland. The position helped unify state and federal military efforts while giving local authorities control over their state's resources.



The demand for dual status commanders has increased in recent years. In 2020, some 47,000 Guardsmen were on duty across the country, providing COVID-19 vaccinations and responding to natural disasters, including wildfires, civil unrest, hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions, totaling 11 million days of service.



During the training course, Nordhaus also emphasized readiness at both the individual and unit levels, urging leaders to prioritize preparedness among Guardsmen.



"We cannot succeed without our Soldiers and Airmen," Nordhaus said. "Make sure your troops are ready; their families are cared for and their needs are met.”



"By ensuring Guardsmen and their families have the resources and support they need, our military personnel can maintain the readiness required to respond effectively at a moment's notice," he said.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2024 Date Posted: 12.16.2024 16:18 Story ID: 487632 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US Web Views: 36 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nordhaus reinforces National Guard’s dual status commander role, by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.