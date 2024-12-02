NWS Yorktown remembers Civil War-era Medal of Honor Recipient during wreath laying event

Photo By Max Lonzanida | YORKTOWN, Va. (December 14, 2024) Descendants of Sergeant Major Edward Radcliffe lay...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | YORKTOWN, Va. (December 14, 2024) Descendants of Sergeant Major Edward Radcliffe lay wreaths at his gravesite during a wreath laying event onboard the installation. Radcliffe earned the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of New Market Heights in September 1864. He was one of the few African Americans to receive this honor. Radcliffe was buried onboard the installation after his death in March 1915. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

YORKTOWN, Va. (December 14, 2024) Descendants of Sergeant Major Edward Radcliffe, a Civil War-era Medal of Honor Recipient, gathered onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown on Saturday, December 14th at his gravesite to remember him. Radcliffe (spelled Ratcliffe in Union Army muster documents) was one of 26 African American’s to receive the nation’s highest military honor during the Civil War. His service to a grateful and then fledgling nation was remembered during very poignant wreath laying event with living descendants and Sailors from the installation in attendance.



The brief ceremony occurred at Radcliffe’s headstone, which is located at one of the historic cemeteries onboard the installation. Gathered to remember his remember his service and life at the Civil War were nearly 20 of his living descendants; among them Lieutenant Damon Radcliffe, a Sheriff’s Deputy with York-Poquoson Sheriffs Office’s Uniform Patrol and Emergency Response Team. Many travelled from near and as far away as Petersburg, Virginia area for this very special wreath laying event coordinated as part of the larger Wreaths Across America day.



Mike Makin, the installation’s Cultural Resources Manager, commenced the brief wreath laying event once the family had gathered at the headstone. “Edward Radcliffe served in the Union Army’s Company C., 38th United States Colored Troops during the Civil War. His gallant actions 160 years ago on September 29, 1864 while engaged in combat with Confederate Soldiers during the Battle of New Market Heights just outside of Richmond, Virginia forever etched his name in history. For his bravery and steadfast determination in the service of a fledgling nation he was awarded the Medal of Honor on April 6, 1865,” said Makin.



Records indicated that Radcliffe, who was formerly a runaway slave from Virginia, was one of over a dozen African American soldiers that were bestowed with the Medal of Honor during that engagement alone. He was just one of 26 African American soldiers who received the Medal of Honor during the Civil War. After the war, Radcliffe returned home to the Virginia Peninsula and settled in the thriving community that was eventually acquired into the boundaries of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. He died 50 years after the Civil War ended on March 10, 1915 and is buried onboard the installation amongst one of the historic cemeteries.



Captain Dan Patrick, Yorktown’s Commanding Officer, echoed Makin’s brief remarks. “We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people from countless walks of life. The freedoms that we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and in cemeteries through this nation are the men and women who gave their lives so that we can life in freedom and without fear. We can raise our children to believe as we do. We can worship as we see fit. We are free to vote for the leaders of our choosing. And moreover, we have the right to succeed and we have the right to pursue whatever endeavor we wish to pursue,” remarked Captain Patrick.



“There are many men and women serving today in all branches of the military, here at home and in places far away that most of us have never heard of. These men and women are part of the best trained, best equipped force in the world; and they are ready to fight and win across any domain that they are called upon to do so. We honor them and their families for the sacrifices they make each day to keep our country safe. Our Nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom from sea to shining sea. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free, and we shall never forget you,” concluded Captain Patrick to a round of applause from the family and others present at the cemetery.



Afterwards, members of the Radcliffe family provided some remarks about the service and legacy of Sergeant Major Radcliffe. Thereafter, Culinary Specialist First Class John Paul Pedero and Chief Culinary Specialist Sunshine Santiago, both assigned to the installation’s award-winning Scudder Hall galley, presented five wreaths to members of the family to lay. The family gratefully accepted each wreath and walked up to lay them solemnly at the gravesite. Several family members rendered honors, while others whispered Radcliffe’s name so that he will never be forgotten. Thereafter, family members gathered briefly after the graveside for photos and moments of remembrance which concluded a very poignant and memorable wreath laying event that was successfully coordinated by the installation.