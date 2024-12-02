BACH Announces Winter Holiday Outpatient Schedule

FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky- Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient and specialty services share modified hours for the Christmas and New Year’s Federal Holiday and Fort Campbell Training Holidays Dec 26 and Jan 2.



Many outpatient services open until noon Friday, Dec. 20 for scheduled patients. The hospital remains open 24/7 for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services.



Dec. 20 | Condensed schedules for Patient Centered Medical Homes & Pharmacy services

Patient-Centered Medical Homes



Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Gold, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes open until noon Dec. 20.



Pharmacies

All outpatient pharmacies open until noon Dec. 20. After noon, the Script Center kiosk, located inside BACH A Entrance lobby, is accessible 24/7. Text Get in Line to 855-803-4165 during 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday and select ScriptCenter as the pickup location. To access prescriptions Dec. 20-22, prescription requests must be requested before noon.



Dec. 25 | Christmas Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed Christmas Day in observance of the federal holiday.



BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.



Dec. 26 | Fort Campbell DONSA

Primary Care Services Open for scheduled appointments



Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes, will consolidate and all patients assigned to these clinics will be seen in Air Assault Family Medical Home. Screaming Eagle Medical Home continues with normal operating hours. Soldier Health Services will consolidate to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home on the DONSA, Dec. 26.



Open Specialty Services

BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include laboratory and behavioral health. Physical therapy is open until noon for scheduled appointments, any patients who are normally seen for physical therapy at Byrd PT clinic will be seen at LaPointe or BACH PT clinic.



BACH Women’s Health patients who are less than 20 weeks pregnant and experience concerns should go to the nearest Emergency Center. Women who are more than 20 weeks pregnant and experience concerns should go to BACH’s Labor and Delivery Unit.



Taylor Dental Clinic will be open for dental sick call. For dental support on the DONSA, contact 270-798-6362.



Fort Campbell Pharmacies

Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies open normal operating hours on the DONSA, Dec. 26.



Pharmacy hours and services are available at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy

Outpatient services reopen Dec. 27.



Jan. 1 | New Year’s Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.



BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.



Jan. 2 | Fort Campbell DONSA

Primary Care Services open for scheduled appointments



Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes, will consolidate and patients assigned to these clinics will be seen in Air Assault Family Medical Home. Screaming Eagle Medical Home continues with normal operating hours. Soldier Health Services will consolidate to Byrd Soldier Medical Home on the DONSA, Jan. 2.



Open Specialty Services

BACH specialty services open Jan. 2 include laboratory, behavioral health, Ophthalmology, and Orthopedic clinics. Physical therapy is open until noon for scheduled appointments, any patients who are normally seen for physical therapy at LaPointe PT clinic will be seen at Byrd Soldier Medical Home or BACH PT clinic.



BACH Women’s Health patients who are less than 20 weeks pregnant and experience concerns should go to the nearest Emergency Center. Women who are more than 20 weeks pregnant and experience concerns should go to BACH’s Labor and Delivery Unit.



Kuhn Dental Clinic, which is co-located with LaPointe Medical Home, will be open for dental sick call. For dental support on the Jan. 2 DONSA, contact 270-412-2787.



Fort Campbell Pharmacies

Town Center, Main, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies open normal operating hours on the DONSA. LaPointe Pharmacy will be closed.



Pharmacy hours and services are available at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy



Outpatient services reopen Jan. 3.



MHS GENESIS/TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

Patients may request appointments, send notes to their care team, obtain their medical records, and check test results 24/7 via MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil. Patients with medical questions can call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance.



Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.



Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH's Appointment Line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

