Heroes and Helpers brings hope to the local community

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Fort Gregg-Adams Soldiers partnered with Kiwanis Club of Colonial Heights through Heroes and Helpers allowing kids to shop for Christmas presents Dec. 14.



Saturday, 39 kids from the local community were each paired with a Soldier and a Kiwanis Club member to have the opportunity to shop at Target in Colonial Heights in search of presents for themselves and loved ones.



“The Kiwanis Club partners with the local schools and the schools are able to help us choose children who are in need,” said Tricia Palmer, Kiwanis Club member. “Through the Heroes and Helpers event each child is gifted the opportunity to shop for Christmas.”



Each child was gifted 150 dollars to spend from the Kiwanis Club.



“We are able to support these kids through our amazing supporters, fundraising and donations,” said Palmer.



The volunteers helped each kid shop for items like winter clothes, board games, toys, books and specific presents for their family members.



“Giving back to the community is more fulfilling than anything,” said Staff Sgt. Michelle Neyman. “As Soldiers, we take pride in what we do and being able to help out in events like this is such a special way for us to give back.”



After shopping for their gifts, kids were able to giftwrap their presents with their Soldier and Kiwanis Club member while enjoying a pizza party and snacks.



“I am very grateful to have been able to share the joy and excitement that the kids felt shopping for the holidays,” said Staff Sgt. Adam L. Garcia.





To view more photos from this Heroes and Helpers event, copy and paste this link: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBV6AP

