DeCA drops prices significantly on sodas during holiday promotions also featuring ‘31 Days of Festive Finds’ and the Dec. 16-29 Commissary Sales Flyer

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – With the holidays in full swing, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is dropping prices significantly on select sodas during sales promotions that also feature “31 Days of Festive Finds” and the current Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer) for Dec. 16-29.



Commissary patrons will also see the Holiday Soda Sale from Dec. 16-31, featuring Pepsi products in twelve-pack cans on sale four for $14, and Coke products in twelve-pack cans for two for $10. This offer is valid for stateside stores only. In Alaska and Hawaii, Pepsi products in twelve-pack cans are two for $10, and Coke products in twelve-pack cans are two for $11 in Alaska and two for $10 in Hawaii. Sale items are available while supplies last. Selection and pricing may vary by store.



Of course, patrons can also take advantage of amazing meat specials in the Commissary Sales Flyer, featuring boneless pork loin roast, on sale for just $2.98 per pound, along with USDA Choice bone-in ribeye roast at $13.74 per pound. Sweet and juicy Bosc, D’Anjou and Bartlett pears are also on sale for $1.89 per pound, perfect for your holiday meals. For a festive twist, try poaching pears in red wine or roasting them with cinnamon and honey for a warm, holiday-inspired dessert.



DeCA’s ongoing “31 Days of Festive Finds” features a Holiday page (https://shop.commissaries.com/holiday) online every day to access a calendar full of daily deals, tasty recipes and amazing celebration tips. Customers can enjoy exclusive three-day specials every weekend in December, running Friday through Sunday.



The commissary agency is also introducing “Big Meals, Little Price,” hearty, affordable, easy-to-prepare meals designed to feed a family of four with leftovers. We have huge savings on featured meals like fire-roasted chicken pasta [https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_fire_roasted_chicken_pasta/r/3520200029715304596] (Dec. 16-22) and grilled pork tenderloin [https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_grilled_pork_tenderloin_mashed_potatoes_green_beans_biscuits_dessert/r/3520242290733879709] (Dec. 23-29). See our website for the meal of the week at shop.commissaries.com.



Other savings opportunities include:

• Christmas turkey sale. There’s still time to get that perfect turkey for your Christmas feast. Our Christmas turkey sale features top-quality brands like Shady Brook, Honeysuckle, and Jennie-O for just 69 cents per pound. Availability and selection may vary by location. Secure your turkey while supplies last.



• “Thinking Outside the Box (TOTB).” The TOTB featured recipe is Quick Chicken Noodle Soup (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/soups_stews/quick_chicken_noodle_soup/r/2835322918001447641). TOTB recipes are dietitian-approved, quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. You will find additional savings on the items listed in these recipes.



• “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals. If time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of 10 “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less at two meals for just $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store. In addition to Freedom’s Choice for food items, patrons can also find extra savings and quality with the following brands: HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app. Simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes, and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! program (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Pathway to Savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $110 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Simply click the coupon in Commissary CLICK2GO and save upon purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to the drive-thru or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved snacks and meals that are nutritious and high-performance foods, conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling-stations-deli) for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches, and wraps.



• Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club. Four winners will be selected to win a Petcube Camera & Treat Dispenser from entries through Dec. 31. Enter at www.MilitaryPetClub.com/contests.



• Purina Military Cat Club. Three winners will be selected to win a cat exercise wheel from entries through Dec. 31. Enter at www.MilitaryCatClub.com/contests.





* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

