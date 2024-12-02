NAVFAC MIDLANT Seabee represents Navy in 2024 Armed Forces Basketball Championship

Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | NORFOLK, VA (Dec. 13, 2024) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Trey Keaton, a Naval...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | NORFOLK, VA (Dec. 13, 2024) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Trey Keaton, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) Seabee assigned to Public Works Department, Joint Expeditionary Base, Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, Virginia, receives a command coin from NAVFAC MIDLANT Executive Officer Capt. Kent Simodynes, as recognition for his selection as a member of the All-Navy Basketball Team and competing in the 2024 Armed Forces Basketball Championships, held Oct. 4-10, at the Smith Fitness Center in Fort Moore, Georgia. The All-Navy Basketball Team went on to defeat Air Force 75 to 71 in the championship game. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Jeffrey C. Doepp, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, Va. – Navy Seabees build and fight, but for one Seabee in particular, the “Can Do” motto meant more this year as he had an opportunity to represent the Navy by competing in the 2024 Armed Forces Basketball Championships, held Oct. 4-10, at the Smith Fitness Center in Fort Moore, Georgia.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT), Construction Electrician 2nd Class Trey Keaton, assigned to Public Works Department, Joint Expeditionary Base, Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is that Seabee.



Keaton had the opportunity to participate in the All-Navy Sports program, which led to his selection as a shooting guard on this year’s All-Navy Basketball Team. The team went on to defeat Air Force 75 to 71 in the championship game. Keaton first learned about the program from a Navy career counselor who saw him play in a Captain’s Cup game while he was stationed in Port Hueneme, California.



“It was truly an honor to be selected to play for the All-Navy Basketball Team this year and help contribute to the team winning a championship,” he said. “The experience gave me a strong feeling of accomplishment and great pride as a basketball player, and as a Navy Seabee. I’m very grateful to my command for allowing me this opportunity while I continue to serve my country.”



Growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, basketball was a big part of Keaton’s life starting at an early age. He often dreamt of one day playing in the NBA. He regularly played competitive basketball until shortly after his senior year at Waggener High School in St. Matthews, Kentucky, when he decided to join the Navy.



“I was the first in my family to join the Navy,” he said. “Prior to joining, I was interested in learning a trade and I was given some information about the Seabees. I’ve served six years now, and it’s been an amazing experience.”



Keaton’s future aspirations is to continue serving in the Navy and earn the rank of Chief, travel, and learn as much as possible. He also wants to continue to play basketball and compete at a higher level.



“These past six years have been a 10-out-of-10 experience for me, and I’ve extremely enjoyed the people, the work, and the challenge,” he said. “If given the opportunity again, it would be a privilege to represent the Navy on a national, and if possible, a global level.”



All-Navy Basketball is an opportunity for Sailors with the appropriate skill set to compete at the highest-level outside of the service academies. Players who are selected to attend the trial camp compete for roster spots available on the All-Navy Team. Once the All-Navy Team is selected, the players continue to train prior to the Armed Forces Basketball Championships.



Following completion of the Armed Forces Basketball Tournament, higher-level playing opportunities still exist for a select few. From the players who participated in the Armed Forces Basketball Tournament, a few will be selected to represent the United States in the Military World Championships.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.