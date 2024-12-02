Illinois Army National Guard Welcomes Its Newest Warrant Officer

Photo By 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche | Warrant Officer Seanna Talbert is pinned her new WO1 rank during her appointment...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche | Warrant Officer Seanna Talbert is pinned her new WO1 rank during her appointment ceremony Dec. 13 at Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois. Talbert was born in Sterling, Illinois, and enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in April 2012 during her senior year of high school. She currently serves as a human resources technician for the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. In this role, she is the brigade’s technical expert for human resources and a leader, trainer, and advisor to over 1,500 officers and enlisted personnel. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard) see less | View Image Page

NORMAL, IL – Surrounded by family and friends in a small ceremony at Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois Dec. 13, Sgt. 1st Class Seanna Talbert was appointed to Warrant Officer (WO1) after completing Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS).

“Today is a big milestone for her,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Dodsworth. “I first met Talbert at the 108th Sustainment Brigade, now known as the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB). She’s a fantastic leader, and I’m excited to see what she accomplishes as a warrant officer.”

Talbert was born in Sterling, Illinois, and enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in April 2012 during her senior year of high school. She currently serves as a human resources technician for the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. In this role, she is the brigade’s technical expert for human resources and a leader, trainer, and advisor to over 1,500 officers and enlisted personnel.

Her previous Active Guard Reserve (AGR) assignments include senior Human Resources Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) and Enlisted Actions NCO. As a traditional, M-Day Soldier, she served as a physical therapy sergeant and a radiology specialist.

“I stand here with pride and gratitude as I accept the responsibilities of a warrant officer,” Talbert said. “Throughout my career, I’ve looked up to the warrant officers around me for their mentorship, knowledge, and guidance. I would not be here today without their wisdom and confidence in my abilities. To say that I’m grateful to be accepted into the cohort of warrant officers is an understatement.”

Talbert resides in Bloomington, Illinois with her fiancé Ben.