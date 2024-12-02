The Making of a Mineman: Seaman Fye’s Navy Journey

Photo By Austen McClain | Seaman Isaiah Fye, assigned to the Mine Warfare Training Center (MWTC), a subordinate...... read more read more Photo By Austen McClain | Seaman Isaiah Fye, assigned to the Mine Warfare Training Center (MWTC), a subordinate command of Surface Combat Systems Training Command, poses for a portrait onboard the Naval Base Point Loma Annex in San Diego, California, on Sept. 19, 2024. Fye is currently a student at MWTC, where he is training in mine warfare tactics to support operational readiness in the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain) see less | View Image Page

For Mineman Seaman Isaiah Fye, assigned to USS Dextrous (MCM 13), joining the Navy offered more than just a job, it was a lifeline to a better future. Working two jobs with little personal impact, Fye dreamed of something bigger. Inspired by his brothers who had joined the Army, he took a leap of faith and enlisted into the U.S. Navy in January 2024.



“My first visit with the Navy recruiter sold me,” Fye recalls. “The chance to see the world, do something meaningful and be part of something bigger than myself, it was an opportunity I could not pass up.”



From Basic Training to the Mine Warfare Training Center



After completing basic training at Recruit Training Command, Fye reported to Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s (SCSTC) Mine Warfare Training Center (MWTC) in San Diego. MWTC plays a critical role in the Navy’s mine countermeasure mission, training Sailors in mine detection, neutralization and overall mine warfare readiness.



During his time at MWTC, Fye attended the Apprentice Technical Training (ATT) program. The coursework introduced him to troubleshooting circuits and electrical systems, a challenging area he learned to excel in.



“The coursework was intense, especially with all the math and technical material I was not familiar with,” Fye admits. “But the instructors were incredible. They really want you to succeed and are there for you every step of the way as long as you are willing to show up and put in the effort.”



The combination of hands-on learning and world-class instruction helped Fye overcome initial hurdles and develop the technical skills he needed to excel.



Top of the Class



Through perseverance and hard work, Fye graduated at the top of his Mineman “A” School class, earning the highest GPA and a meritorious advancement in rank through the commanding officer’s recognition program.



“Being recognized as the top of my class was one of the proudest moments of my life,” Fye says. “It proved to me that hard work pays off and that the Navy values your effort and commitment.”



Heading to the Fleet



Fye is now set to report to the USS Dextrous in Bahrain, where he will apply his training as a Mineman, specializing in detecting and neutralizing naval mines. The role comes with unique challenges and opportunities that Fye is eager to embrace.



“This is the most stable and rewarding job I have ever had,” Fye says. “The Navy not only gives you the chance to travel and see the world, but also to do things most people will never experience. It’s a career that sets you up for success.”



With future goals of advancing in rank and using the GI Bill to further his education, Fye is determined to make the most of the opportunities the Navy provides.



A Message for Future Sailors



Reflecting on his journey, Fye encourages others to consider the Navy as a path to personal and professional growth.



“This is a chance to change your life,” he says. “Your hard work will be recognized, and you will get to do things you never thought possible. If you are looking for stability, adventure and a way to better yourself, the Navy is it.”



A Testament to NETC’s Mission



Isaiah Fye’s story highlights the transformative power of the Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) training programs. From SCSTC’s MWTC to advanced technical training programs like ATT, NETC provides Sailors with the skills and confidence to succeed in the fleet.



“The Navy has helped me grow into a more disciplined, accountable and mature person,” Fye reflects. “It is not just about learning a job; it is about becoming the best version of yourself.”



For more stories about how NETC transforms Sailors into fleet-ready leaders, follow @NETC_HQ and visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/