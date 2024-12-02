Civilians blend with junior enlisted at Airman Leadership School

EGLIIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Defense Department civilians joined their enlisted counterparts at Eglin’s Airman Leadership School for Class 25A for the first time last month.



This new professional military education initiative that began in July, brought Rebecca Phillips and Erin Stockslager into the classroom with future NCOs for lessons in Air Force culture, leadership philosophies, administrative duties, writing and fitness.



“The opportunity to attend PME was an experience I couldn’t turn down,” said Stockslager, a 96th Force Support Squadron guidance counselor. “There is no substitute for being in the room.”



For Phillips, a 96th FSS deployment manager and career civilian, she said she wanted to attend to help Airmen any way she could, not just with deployments. She also sought a chance to improve her public speaking.



The ALS course and curriculum, including the public speaking, did not change for its new students. They participated in all functions of the class including the physical training sessions and received grades on their projects and tests. The only difference was having a civilian perspective during the classroom discussions, according to Master Sgt. Felicia Cangemi, ALS commandant.



“We recognize having civilian members in our classroom provides a unique opportunity for every member to gain a deeper understanding of how our civilian counterparts support the mission here at Team Eglin,” said the senior NCO. “They are able to share insight as well as learn from their enlisted classmates, which deepens their respect for one another’s contributions.”



Both civilians said the course deepened their understanding of the military and the roles of Airmen within Air Force life.



“It became evident early in the course just how essential teamwork and connection to others in a unit can make or break the Air Force mission,” said Stockslager, an veteran spouse as well as civilian employee.



According to Cangemi, this first course was a success with the civilians blending into the flights seamlessly and Airmen even cheering for and providing encouragement during their group PT sessions and other assignments.



Both Phillips and Stockslager said they would recommend the ALS experience to other civilians if given the chance, especially those who work closely with Airmen.



“This course will not only help them learn how to take care of Airmen, but also learn about who they are and how they fit into the Air Force’s vision,” said Phillips.



The next civilian opportunity to attend an ALS class is in Spring 2025. Interested civilians should contact their unit first sergeant for more details or to apply.

