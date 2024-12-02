U.S. Army Releases Tactical UAS Sources Sought



Redstone Arsenal, Ala.: The Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation, Project Manager (PM), Uncrewed Aircraft Systems, released a Sources Sought on SAM.gov Friday to identify available tactical Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS).



https://sam.gov/opp/cf53a4f87aa44afc9196be654f8f1846/view



The Sources Sought seeks information on available, production ready, and cost-effective tactical UAS to serve as an interim capability until the Future Tactical UAS is fielded. The U.S. Army seeks an interim-solution Vertical Take-Off and Landing platform to continue operator training proficiency and continuity, support Transformation in Contact maneuver brigade (BDE) operations, and to facilitate Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures development.



“Getting the right tools to our Soldiers remains a priority and this Sources Sought helps the Army achieve that goal” said Col. Danielle Medaglia, PM UAS. “We look forward to working with our industry partners to deliver new capabilities to our formations. Getting this initial capability allows us to equip and train Soldiers at the speed of technology.”



The Army continues to rapidly transform during a period of unprecedented technological change. This transformation begins with TiC which solves problems and delivers new capabilities to Soldiers today.



The outcome of the Sources Sought will identify and assess available and viable BDE level tactical UAS candidates for a follow-on capability demonstration. Systems that successfully complete the demonstration may fulfill a Directed Requirement or future Urgent Capability Acquisition.

