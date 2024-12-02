Oregon Guard Battalion Conducts Final Training for MFO Mission

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Spc. Jack Clark, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Spc. Jack Clark, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, practices moving through a wall opening while Staff Sgt. Arturo Veloz supervises during urban operations training at Camp McGregor, New Mexico, Dec. 15, 2024. The training is part of the unit's preparation for their upcoming deployment to the Multinational Force and Observers mission in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The desert stretches endlessly along U.S. Highway 54 as it leaves El Paso, Texas, cutting through the New Mexico border. After 25 miles of stark Chihuahuan Desert landscape, a simple turn onto McGregor Range Road leads to Camp McGregor, where more than 200 Oregon Army National Guard soldiers are preparing for a mission far from their Pacific Northwest home.



Here, at this remote training site, soldiers of the Southern Oregon-based 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, are conducting final preparations for their upcoming peacekeeping deployment to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.



The unit will join the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO), a unique international peacekeeping organization established independently from the United Nations following the 1979 Egypt-Israel Treaty of Peace.



The battalion's post-mobilization training is overseen by First Army, which specializes in preparing National Guard and Reserve units for overseas deployments. Through its 5th Armored Brigade at Fort Bliss, First Army trains reserve component units from states west of the Mississippi River, ensuring they meet all combat readiness requirements before deployment.



"We've received extremely positive feedback from First Army's 5th Armored Brigade," said Lt. Col. Joshua Rapp, battalion commander. "They're pleased with how prepared we've been, and the Oregon Guard's attitude towards this post-mobilization training, our professionalism, and how effectively we can get through it working towards validation."



The battalion will become U.S. Battalion 74 in the MFO rotation, joining forces from 15 nations in one of the most diverse military organizations operating today. The unit will operate from two locations in the Sinai Peninsula, continuing the mission currently performed by the Georgia Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment.



Despite regional tensions, the MFO mission has remained stable and protected by comprehensive security measures implemented by Egyptian forces. This continuity of operations has allowed peacekeepers to maintain their treaty observation duties effectively.



At Camp McGregor, soldiers are training on advanced defense and surveillance systems that will support their peacekeeping mission. The unit is conducting hands-on training with the Containerized Weapon System (CWS), a sophisticated platform that can be operated remotely for enhanced force protection.



"The specialized equipment training is comprehensive," said Lt. Col. Rapp. "From surveillance systems to counter-drone operations, we're ensuring our soldiers are prepared for every aspect of their mission."



The battalion's extensive training includes counter-unmanned aerial system operations, with soldiers learning to identify and respond to potential aerial threats. This specialized training complements their instruction on surveillance systems and force protection measures.



Command Sgt. Maj. Evan Garner emphasized the focus on building unit cohesion during the preparation phase. "Training has centered on building soldiers, teams and camaraderie across the force," Garner said. "The ultimate goal is to come back as a stronger unit."



While most soldiers are from the 1-186th Infantry Regiment based in Southern Oregon, the deployment also includes National Guard members from sister units. The battalion has drawn additional personnel from the 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment and other National Guard units across multiple states, particularly for specialized positions.



"While deployed, the unit remains focused on strength and recruiting back home," Rapp said. "We're continuing to expand our battalion's footprint in the state," noting the unit recently established a new company in Salem. "This gives potential recruits in the Willamette Valley area another option for serving in the infantry."



The 1-186th Infantry Regiment brings significant deployment experience to the MFO mission, having previously supported the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, Oregon's COVID-19 response, and overseas operations in Africa, Afghanistan and Iraq.