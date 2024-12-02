Lejeune MCJROTC program earns recognition as Naval Honor School

The Lejeune High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program has been selected as a Naval Honor School for school year 2023-24 in recognition of their superior performance as one of the top 20% of the region’s JROTC units.



The determination was made based on several parameters, including the results of the unit’s commanding general’s inspection, total enrollment, cadet community service, cadet participation in school activities, and cadet achievements and scholarships.



The program comprises almost a third of Lejeune High School’s total student population and is involved to some degree in almost every student activity. The program’s curriculum focuses on developing self-confidence, working with others, leading one’s peers, and school/community involvement.



“Being designated a Naval Honor School carries distinct benefits for cadets seeking to enlist after high school, applying for ROTC scholarships and/or service academy appointments,” said retired Maj. Brian R. Griffing, Senior Marine Instructor, adding, “This designation is a testament to the hard work, discipline, and commitment of our cadets … they have shown outstanding leadership and dedication to both their academic and extracurricular pursuits."



The program's cadets have participated in numerous community service projects, leadership training exercises, and competitive events, all of which have contributed to their success. The designation as a Naval Honor School not only acknowledges their achievements but also sets a high standard for future cadets to aspire to.



Retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 and Principal Dr. Todd Carver commended the program, stating, "The Marine Corps JROTC program at Lejeune High School is a shining example of what can be achieved through teamwork, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence. We are incredibly proud of our cadets and their instructors for this well-deserved honor."



Last year, nearly a quarter of Lejeune High School seniors received ROTC scholarship offers, while another senior received a U.S. Naval Academy appointment. Across the DoDEA Americas Region, ROTC scholarships and military academy appointments increased nearly three-fold during school year 2023-24 compared to the previous year. All of these achievements serve as milestones in not only the Lejeune High School JROTC program, but JROTC programs across the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2024 Date Posted: 12.16.2024 10:54 Story ID: 487568 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lejeune MCJROTC program earns recognition as Naval Honor School, by Kenny Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.