Fair Winds and Following Seas: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Ty Hunziker

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Third Class Ty Hunziker receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his service aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point from October to December 2024. Hunziker, who is currently assigned to Naval Hospital Jacksonville, volunteered to serve as a Surgical Technologist in the Cherry Point clinic’s Ambulatory Procedure Unit. During that, he trained two new Surgical Technicians and completed over 100 surgical cases. see less | View Image Page