Fair Winds and Following Seas: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Ty Hunziker

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Ty Hunziker on Friday December 13.
Hunziker, who is currently assigned to Naval Hospital Jacksonville, volunteered to serve as a Surgical Technologist in the Cherry Point clinic’s Ambulatory Procedure Unit from October to December 2024. During his time here, he trained two new Surgical Technicians and completed over 100 surgical cases.
Hunziker received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in recognition of his exceptional service and professionalism.
