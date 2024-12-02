Camp Zama community shines light on domestic violence awareness with candlelight vigil walk

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Community members who participated in a candlelight vigil walk here Tuesday evening were doing their part to honor the victims and support the survivors of domestic abuse, a Family Advocacy Program specialist here said.



The event was one of several that Army Community Service organized on the installation throughout October in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and was meant to raise awareness of the important issue and promote togetherness within the community, said Jennifer Luera.



“It’s about the solidarity — showing the survivors of domestic violence that we’re coming together as one to honor them and let them know that they have our support and many other resources available to them,” she said.



For the event, nearly 40 Soldiers, civilians, family members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members met at the torii gate near Camp Zama’s main gate, where ACS members handed out purple electronic candles and rubber wristbands. Many participants also wore T-shirts or ribbons of the same color, since purple is associated nationally with domestic violence awareness.



Following remarks from installation leadership and an opening prayer, the group began their walk together. The small sea of orange lights from the candles illuminated their route, which took them through the central part of the base.



“I never thought this many people would have participated, so I was really happy and overwhelmed to be part of this community,” said Hilary Kouzu, a domestic abuse victim advocate with ACS who organized the vigil walk.



She said the event was a great opportunity to let the community know that support is available.



Earlier this month, ACS organized events that included a “Strike Out Domestic Violence” night at the Camp Zama Bowling Center and a free self-defense class at the Yano Fitness Center. A purple pumpkin decorating contest will be held Friday at the ACS parking lot.



It was imperative that ACS devised unique and creative events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month that were aimed at the entire community, said Dr. Justin Cole, FAP manager. The vigil walk served to honor both victims and survivors of domestic violence in a meaningful way, he said.



“This walk is something that is, I think, more intimate and closely connected to our community,” Cole said. “Something like this really helps to bring a large and diverse group of people out to support this cause.”



There has been an increased focus in the last decade on addressing the issue of domestic violence within the Department of Defense. A report released in July of this year to the Committees on Armed Services of the Senate and House of Representatives provided data that there were nearly 8,300 reports across the DOD in fiscal 2023 that met the criteria of domestic abuse.



Domestic violence can affect anyone, and the Army needs to “make sure that we’re taking care of our own,” Cole said.



“ACS is charged with making sure that our community knows they can come to us,” he said. “This [vigil walk] is a way to spread awareness. It is imperative that we learn how to communicate with and respect each other as human beings.”



Alan and Meryia Throop, along with their daughter, Maisey, joined the walk because they wanted to show solidarity with the victims of domestic violence and raise awareness of the important issue, Alan said. Maisey, 15, said she felt privileged to participate in such a meaningful community event and was amazed at the turnout.



“Within the Army, we talk often about the importance of families,” Alan said. “Domestic violence is one of those things that potentially can pull families apart, so I think that by recognizing that it is an issue, we can encourage people to feel safe with talking about it and seeking help if they need it.”



Having senior leadership from both U.S. Army Japan and U.S. Army Garrison Japan in attendance had a positive “trickle-down” effect that demonstrated their support and emphasized how seriously the Camp Zama community takes the issue of domestic violence, Luera said.



“It doesn’t matter who you are, your background, where you come from — [domestic violence is] prevalent in all communities,” she said. “[This event] shows that Camp Zama is one community, and we’re united and connected in our effort to break the cycle of domestic violence.”

