Zama JROTC cadets showcase shooting skills in invitational marksmanship match

Photo By Dustin Perry | Firers take aim during the standing portion of the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps invitational marksmanship competition Jan. 19 at the Zama Middle High School gymnasium at Camp Zama, Japan. The event included teams from seven Department of Defense Education Activity high schools across Japan.

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – The marksmanship match hosted at Zama Middle High School here saw a ZMHS varsity member earn the second-highest overall individual score, among admirable performances by the varsity and junior varsity teams.



The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps competition, held Jan. 19 and 20, included cadets from seven Department of Defense Education Activity high schools across Japan.



Cadet Sgt. Hailey Momerak of ZMHS earned a combined individual score of 541.8 across two matches on Friday. Momerak and the varsity team placed fourth in the first match and then moved up two spots in the second match.



JV team member Cadet Pvt. Russel Lopez of ZMHS finished in the top 10 with a combined individual score of 237.2. His team placed sixth overall in both of their matches on Saturday.



In the competition, the cadets competed by firing compressed-air-powered pellet rifles at paper targets in kneeling, prone and standing positions. ZMHS Cadet Command Sgt. Maj. Emerson Moore, captain of the varsity team, said the key things she tries to remember are to take her time and control her breathing.



“Another thing I’ve heard is to have a pre-meet ritual, whether that be stretching or listening to a song,” Moore said. “Just have something that’s consistent no matter what.”



Though the cadets combine their points for a final team score, each competitor is responsible for his or her own performance when at the firing line. The team members try to supplement the individual dynamic of the sport by showing support however they can, Moore said.



“It’s definitely an individual sport, but the more motivation you give your teammates, the better mood they’re in and the better they end up shooting,” she said.



Momerak agreed, saying her and her teammates give each other pointers after each match and even cheer each other on while they’re shooting — in a non-distracting way.



“We support each other on the sidelines,” she said. “You can’t really be loud, but definitely when they look back, you can give them a smile and tell them they’re doing great.”