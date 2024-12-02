1st Mission Support Command Invites Families to Organizational Event

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – The 1st Mission Support Command (MSC) Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment (HHD) Family Day is an event that is held annually in Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico. It provides soldiers with several resources that can assist in improving their readiness as they serve their country.



1st Sergeant Yesenia Pagan Rosario of the 1st MSC HHD offers insight into the event’s purpose and impact. 1st Sgt. Pagan Rosario explained that the event provides resources and enhances communication and team cohesion. “This activity also enhances the communication and team cohesion of our soldiers,” said 1st Sgt. Pagan Rosario, “to create stronger teams and build better relationships.”



During the Family Event, several organizations were invited to showcase the various resources that offer benefits not just to soldiers, but also family members who are civilians as well. These organizations include Military OneSource, American Red Cross represented by Sarai Baez, the P3 Program hosted by Employment Specialist Augustin Rivera, Family Readiness led by Litza M. Martinez, and several chaplain support services highlighted by Lt. Col. Timothy F. Ippolito.



1st Sgt. Pagan Rosario revealed that this was held at Christmas as an opportunity to meet new soldiers and their families, get to know each other, and celebrate the season with their children. “We believe that if we accomplish that, we’ll have more people that are motivated, more resilient, and ready to accomplish the mission,” stated 1st Sgt. Pagan Rosario.



1st Sgt. Pagan Rosario stated that the event is essential in taking care of their soldiers physically, mentally, and emotionally. “We’ll have soldiers that are extremely motivated and healthy,” said 1st Sgt. Pagan Rosario, “not only to complete their tasks but also accomplish the mission and take care of our nation.”



1st Sgt. Pagan Rosario noted that holding this event will strengthen the military’s communication with family members, who are civilians as well. Furthermore, it is not often the Battle Assembly is able to invite family members. “When we do this type of activity that family members can come to, we can actually have the opportunity to show them the greatest things soldiers do,” expressed 1st Sgt. Pagan Rosario. “Like today, we are showing family members the importance of their service.”



Major Melvin Hernandez, 1st MSC HHD Commander, revealed that this is the second Family Day event to take place. He also said that his first intent was to thank all the family members who made this event possible. “They are the ones that actually allow us to suit up in uniform every day, do the hard work, and be a soldier,” admitted Maj. Hernandez. “I believe families are very important; and I love being able to reach out, change lives, and help soldiers.”



To conclude, 1st Sgt. Pagan Rosario conveyed gratitude for being allowed to host the event and offer valuable information to soldiers. “There are a lot of soldiers that are interested in joining the military or the Army Reserves, and they don’t know what to expect,” said 1st Sgt. Pagan Rosario. “But I can say that this is a great organization. It can offer so many benefits for soldiers and family members as well.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2024 Date Posted: 12.15.2024 14:37 Story ID: 487533 Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Mission Support Command Invites Families to Organizational Event, by SPC Eric Amaro-Millan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.