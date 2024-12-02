NASA Down-link with U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein School System

Students on U.S. Army Garrison – Kwajalein Atoll were chosen by NASA to conduct a down-link from the International Space Station to have questions answered by NASA Astronaut, U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague and Flight Commander, Astronaut Sunita Williams. Students, staff and family enjoyed watching the crew flip in zero gravity as they answered the questions. Students sent in 23 recorded questions which were sent to the ISS where Astronaut Nick Hague could watch them and answer live.



First interviewee: (Sitting in chairs)

U.S. Army Garrison – Kwajalein Atoll, Commander

and NASA Astronaut, Col. Andrew Morgan



Second interviewee:

Kwajalein High School Principal

Dr. Matthew Gerber

