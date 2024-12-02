Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NASA Down-link with U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein School System

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    12.15.2024

    Story by Sherman Hogue 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Students on U.S. Army Garrison – Kwajalein Atoll were chosen by NASA to conduct a down-link from the International Space Station to have questions answered by NASA Astronaut, U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague and Flight Commander, Astronaut Sunita Williams. Students, staff and family enjoyed watching the crew flip in zero gravity as they answered the questions. Students sent in 23 recorded questions which were sent to the ISS where Astronaut Nick Hague could watch them and answer live.

    First interviewee: (Sitting in chairs)
    U.S. Army Garrison – Kwajalein Atoll, Commander
    and NASA Astronaut, Col. Andrew Morgan

    Second interviewee:
    Kwajalein High School Principal
    Dr. Matthew Gerber

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 02:44
    Story ID: 487531
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MH
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASA Down-link with U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein School System, by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASA
    International Space Station
    Students
    Marshall Islands
    Kwajalein
    TEAM KWAJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download