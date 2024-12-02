Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 Returns from Deployment in Time for the Holidays

Courtesy Photo | 241018-N-AB116-9502 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 18, 2024) An...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 241018-N-AB116-9502 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 18, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, conducts aerial refueling with four Italian F-35B Lightning II, attached to ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group. (Official U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, Calif. – The nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW-9) Nine commenced return to their respective home bases in time for the holidays following a five-month deployment with the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG), to the U.S. 7th and 5th Fleet areas of operation, Dec. 14, 2024.



The “Shoguns” of CVW-9 embarked the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on July 11, 2024, and returned to their home base of Naval Air Station Lemoore following the successful deployment.



“The strength, resiliency, and dedication of American Sailors and Marines never ceases to amaze me. What we accomplished required a full-cooperative effort across the entire Carrier Strike Group and U.S. Joint Force,” said Capt. Gerald “Dutch” Tritz, commander, CVW-9. “We enjoyed working with our allies and partners in the Pacific and Middle East, introducing the Next Generation Jammer to the fleet, flexing combat power in Yemen to degrade Iranian-backed Houthi rebel capabilities, protecting U.S. forces, and promoting free and open international shipping.”



CVW-9 safely completed over 11,600 flight hours, 5,500 sorties, and over 4,400 carrier arrestments throughout the deployment. Operating the most advanced aircraft in the U.S. inventory, CVW-9 is a next-generation, multi-platform air wing, enabling mobile naval air power projection and forward operational presence.



Highlights from the five-month deployment include the air wing’s participation in the first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) held in the Indo-Pacific by the U.S. Navy and Italian Navy’s ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group, Aug. 9, 2024, and operations to safeguard maritime traffic and deter regional adversaries in the Middle East. The ABECSG capitalized on every available opportunity to strengthen maritime capabilities and interoperability with allies and partners.



Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, CVW-9’s Marine F-35C Lightning II squadron, conducted multiple strikes on Houthi weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen, marking the first combat use of the F-35C platform. The facilities housed conventional weapons, including anti-ship missiles in which Iranian-backed Houthis used these weapons to target U.S. and international military and civilian vessels navigating international waters in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



"I could not be more proud of the Shogun team and all they accomplished across a dynamic deployment," said Capt. William "Tank" Frank, deputy commander, CVW-9. "Our aircrew, Sailors and Marines performed admirably while conducting combat strikes and successfully defending our Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group from Iranian-backed Houthi rebel missiles and one-way attack drones, and meeting 100% of our assigned missions.”



Additionally, CVW-9’s 2024 deployment marked a historic milestone for the U.S. Navy Electronic Attack community, as VAQ-133 conducted the first successful deployment and combat employment of the ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer (NGJ). VAQ-133 demonstrated the future of Airborne Electronic Attack (AEA) by developing new tactics, achieving the first NGJ arrested landing, and tactically employing the system.



CVW-9 is led by their commander, Capt. Gerald “Dutch” Tritz, their deputy commander, Capt. William “Tank” Frank, and Command Master Chief Michael Westgate.



Along with CVW-9 and Abraham Lincoln, the ABECSG also consists of the embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, integrated air and missile defense Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21. DESRON 21 is comprised of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Spruance (DDG 111), USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), USS O’Kane (DDG 77) and USS Stockdale (DDG 106). O’Kane and Stockdale remain deployed in the 5th Fleet area of operations supporting global maritime security operations.



CVW-9 consists of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Hawkeye, C-2A Greyhound, and MH-60R/S Sea Hawk. The squadrons are the “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, the “Black Aces” of VFA 41, the “Vigilantes” of VFA 151, the “Black Knights” of VMFA 314, the “Wallbangers” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 117, the “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



VFA-14, VFA-41 and VFA-151 return to Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore, Calif., Dec. 14, 2024. VAQ-133 returns to NAS Whidbey Island, Wash., Dec. 14, 2024. VAW-117 returns to NAS Point Mugu, Calif., Dec. 14, 2024. HSM-71 returns to NAS North Island, Calif., Dec. 15, 2024. HSC-14 returns to NAS North Island, Calif., Dec 19, 2024. VRC-40 returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Dec. 14. VMFA-314 returns to MCAS Miramar, Calif., Dec. 14, 2024.