A formation of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, commonly known as “Warthogs,” arrived at Kirtland Air Force Base Dec. 12, for a brief refueling stop. The aircraft are part of the 357th Fighter Squadron, the ‘Dragons’, assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, is the only active-duty training squadron for the A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots.



The aircraft, renowned for their close air support capabilities and durability in combat, were enroute to another location. The refueling stop offered Kirtland Airmen and other base personnel a rare opportunity to see the iconic aircraft up close.



The A-10, operated by the U.S. Air Force since the 1970s, remains a vital component of combat operations due to its ability to operate in austere conditions and deliver precision firepower. Known for its distinctive GAU-8 Avenger 30mm Gatling gun and titanium armor, the aircraft is a symbol of the Air Force’s commitment to supporting ground forces.



The refueling operation highlights Kirtland AFB’s role in enabling Air Force missions by providing critical logistical and operational support to aircraft across the fleet.



“This was one of the fastest refueling they have had in a long time,” stated Lt. Col. Brooklyne knight, 357th Fighter Squadron mission commander as she emphasized the efficiency and professionalism of Kirtland’s Transient Alert and POL team.



A-10s have the capability to refuel mid-air, however a severe weather system moving through the mid-west shifted their scheduled flight a day earlier.



A typical aircraft refueling operation requires two transient-alert-personnel and one petroleum oil and lubricants member to perform a successful refueling operation. However, the knowledge and familiarity of both agencies keyed a 40-perfcent reduction in refueling time; their experience facilitated the “Gas and Go” of all ten-aircraft within an hour and a half.

