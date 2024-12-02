Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14 Returns from Deployment in Time for the Holidays

Courtesy Photo | 241110-N-AB116-3534 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 10, 2024) An...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 241110-N-AB116-3534 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 10, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). (Official U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, Calif. – The “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG), returned to their home base at Naval Air Station Lemoore in time for the holidays following a 5-month deployment to U.S. 7th and 5th Fleet areas of operation, Dec. 14.



The strike group was ordered to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility to bolster U.S. military force posture in the Middle East, deter regional escalation, degrade Iranian-backed Houthi capabilities, defend U.S. forces to promote security, stability and prosperity.



"What our team was able to accomplish during this deployment is something I will always look back on. The strength and fortitude of all VFA-14 sailors demonstrates their unwavering commitment to honor, professionalism and excellence. Our deployment was filled with long days and nights, but what we were able to achieve together, regardless of the adversity, is something for everyone to really be proud of,” said Cmdr. John “Toby” Keith, commanding officer, VFA-14. “I personally couldn’t be more proud to lead this group of exceptional heroes. I know all Tophatters are looking forward to getting home to their loved ones and can do so with a tremendous amount of pride.



Flying the F/A-18E Super Hornet, VFA-14 flew over 2,000 flight hours during deployment and played a crucial role in supporting numerous CENTCOM objectives. The Tophatters worked alongside other U.S. Central Command forces and successfully defended Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group Arleigh Burke destroyers from multiple Iranian-backed Houthi attacks during transits of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.



The Tophatters participated in the first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) held in the Indo-Pacific by the U.S. Navy and Italian Navy on Aug. 9, 2024, and additionally while operating in the Middle East. The ABECSG used every opportunity to work with 7 allies and partners to strengthen their collective maritime capabilities.



The backbone of VFA-14’s operational success are their Sailors. These men and woman are dedicated to not only the mission but to each other. During the course of deployment, VFA-14 Sailors attained more than 500 higher qualifications and 16 individuals reenlisted in the U.S. Navy. None of this would be possible without the daily leadership proven throughout the command.



The ABECSG completed nearly 12,000 flight hours and over 5,500 sorties, and over 4,400 carrier arrestments throughout its five-month deployment. The embarked CVW-9 is next-generation, multiplatform capable that enables advance mobile projection of naval air power and forward operational presence.



The Tophatters were led by their commanding officer, Cmdr. John “Toby” Keith, and their executive officer, Cmdr. Brett “Lobster” Jakovich.

CVW 9 consists of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Hawkeye, C-2A Greyhound, and MH-60R/S Sea Hawk. The squadrons are the “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, the “Black Aces” of VFA 41, the “Vigilantes” of VFA 151, the “Black Knights” of VMFA 314, the “Wallbangers” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 117, the “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



ABECSG consists of the flagship USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, integrated air and missile defense Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), and DESRON 21’s USS Spruance (DDG 111) & USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112).



Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane (DDG 77) and USS Stockdale (DDG 106) remain deployed in the 5th Fleet area of operations supporting global maritime security operations.