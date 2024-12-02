Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41 Returns from Deployment in Time for the Holidays

Courtesy Photo | 241105-N-AB116-3056 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 5, 2024) An...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 241105-N-AB116-3056 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 5, 2024) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). (Official U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, Calif. – The “Black Aces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41 returned to their home base at Naval Air Station Lemoore in time for the holidays following a successful five-month deployment as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG), Dec. 14.



During the deployment VFA-41 operated as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 in the U.S. 7th and 5th fleet areas of operation, focusing on ensuring freedom of navigation and supporting U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) objectives.



"Today marks a proud moment as our Black Aces return home to their families who have shown incredible strength and resilience during our deployment,” said Cmdr. Michael Mcbryar, commanding officer, VFA-41.



“While our squadron maintained the highest standards of excellence throughout our assigned missions, it was the unwavering support of our families that gave us the strength to serve. Their sacrifices and dedication are the foundation of our success, and words cannot express our gratitude for their steadfast support during these past five months.”



VFA-41 played a vital role in the defense of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group from Iranian-backed Houthi one-way attack drones and missiles as they transited the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, ensuring the safety of the strike group’s ships, personnel and maintaining freedom of navigation in this critical region.



During the deployment, VFA-41 logged 2,135 flight hours, flew 700 sorties, and participated in the first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) between the U.S. and Italian navies in the Indo-Pacific region. Additionally, the ABECSG collaborated with 7 allied and partner nations, as well as the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.



Throughout the deployment, the squadron produced two Strike Fighter Weapons and Tactics (SFWT) Level 4 qualified aircrew, two SFWT Level 2 qualified aircrew, and led CVW-9 in maintenance qualifications. The Sailors of VFA-41 also had 16 reenlistments and over 20 advancements while underway.



The Black Aces were led by their commanding officer, Cmdr. Michael Mcbryar, executive officer, Cmdr. Taylor Rives and Command Master Chief Daniel Boes.



The ABECSG completed nearly 12,000 flight hours, 5,500 sorties, and over 4,400 carrier arrestments throughout its five-month deployment. The embarked CVW-9 is next-generation, multiplatform capable that enables advance mobile projection of naval air power and forward operational presence.



CVW 9 consists of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Hawkeye, C-2A Greyhound, and MH-60R/S Sea Hawk. The squadrons are the “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, the “Black Aces” of VFA 41, the “Vigilantes” of VFA 151, the “Black Knights” of VMFA 314, the “Wallbangers” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 117, the “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



ABECSG consists of the flagship USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, integrated air and missile defense Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), and DESRON 21’s USS Spruance (DDG 111) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112).



Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane (DDG 77) and USS Stockdale (DDG 106) remain deployed in the 5th Fleet area of operations supporting global maritime security operations.