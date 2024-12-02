Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 Returns from Fifth Fleet Combat Deployment

Courtesy Photo | 241026-N-AB116-3814 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 26, 2024) A U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 241026-N-AB116-3814 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 26, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) signals an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, as it prepares to launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered by blurring names on the aircraft) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, Calif. – The “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA), attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG), returned to its home base at Naval Air Station Lemoore in time for the holidays following a 5-month deployment to U.S. 7th and 5th Fleet areas of operation, Dec. 14.



VFA-151 deployed aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), July 12, 2024.



“The performance of our Vigilante Sailors and the nested efforts with the CVW-9, USS Abraham Lincoln, and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 teams was simply impressive and absolutely deserves praise,” said Cmdr. Preston J. Ochoa, commanding officer, VFA-151. “Our efforts represent Naval Aviation at its finest with our successful and impactful deployment throughout various mission sets across the Western Pacific and Middle East.”



During deployment to the Middle East, the Vigilantes played a key role in supporting U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) objectives. They participated in dual-carrier operations with the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), supported critical operations to degrade Iranian-backed capabilities, ensured the safety of deployed U.S. forces, deterred regional escalation, and successfully defended ABECSG ships from Houthi one-way attack drones and missiles.



VFA-151 flew 1,892 mishap-free flight hours and completed 784 sorties aboard Abraham Lincoln, including 607 combat hours and 159 combat sorties. On Aug. 9, 2024, the Vigilantes coordinated and led a 12-ship airborne formation between CVW-9 and the Italian Navy in the Indo-Pacific that included F-35Bs, F-35Cs, F/A-18E/Fs, EA-18Gs, AV-8Bs, and one E-2D – the first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) and a demonstration of global interoperability between our allied naval forces.



In October while operating in the Middle East, CSG-3 and the Italian Navy, again, sailed and flew together during a joint air defense exercise to build interoperability. The ABECSG used every opportunity to work with allies and partners to strengthen combined maritime capabilities.



The squadron produced two Strike Fighter Weapons and Tactics (SFWT) Level 4 qualified pilots, accomplished over 820 carrier arrestments. The squadron also led CVW-9 in maintenance qualifications. The Sailors of VFA-151 conducted 16 reenlistments and earned over 236 qualifications while on deployment, including 16 Enlisted Aviation Warfare (EAWS) and two Enlisted Surface Warfare (ESWS) pins. In addition to the advancement of six Chief Petty Officers, 11 Petty Officers 2nd Class and five Petty Officers 1st class earned promotions.



“This deployment was certainly unique and memorable, but there is no better group of Sailors than the Vigilantes of VFA-151 and I am proud to serve alongside each one of them,” concluded Ochoa.



The ABECSG completed nearly 12,000 flight hours and over 5,500 sorties, and over 4,400 carrier arrestments throughout its five-month deployment. The embarked CVW-9 is next-generation, multiplatform capable that enables advance mobile projection of naval air power and forward operational presence.



The Vigilantes were led by their commanding officer, Cmdr. Preston J. Ochoa, executive officer, Cmdr. Brian Hanson, and Command Master Chief Branden J Wilkins.



CVW 9 consists of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Hawkeye, C-2A Greyhound, and MH-60R/S Sea Hawk. The squadrons are the “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, the “Black Aces” of VFA 41, the “Vigilantes” of VFA 151, the “Black Knights” of VMFA 314, the “Wallbangers” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 117, the “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group consists of the flagship USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, integrated air and missile defense Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), and DESRON 21’s USS Spruance (DDG 111) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane (DDG 77) and USS Stockdale (DDG 106) remain deployed in the 5th Fleet area of operations supporting global maritime security operations.