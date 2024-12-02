Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 117 Returns from Deployment in Time for the Holidays

Photo By Seaman Nathaly Cruz | 240801-N-IJ966-2149 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2024) An E-2D Hawkeye, assigned to Airborne...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Nathaly Cruz | 240801-N-IJ966-2149 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2024) An E-2D Hawkeye, assigned to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 117, flies over the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathaly Cruz) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU, Calif. – The “Wallbangers” of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 117 returned to their home base at Point Mugu in time for the holidays, following a five-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, Abraham Lincoln CSG (ABECSG), to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations, Dec. 14, 2024.



Following completion of a four week composite training unit exercise, VAW-117 deployed with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, July 11 2024, embarked aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).



In the Middle East, the Wallbangers provided airborne command and control in support of U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) objectives, including support to critical operations to deter regional escalation, degrade Iranian-backed Houthi capabilities, and ensure the safety of deployed U.S. Forces.



The Wallbangers played a critical role in the successful defeat of eight one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, five anti-ship ballistic missiles, and four anti-ship cruise missiles as Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and USS Spruance (DDG 111) transited the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.



“During this deployment, our squadron accomplished unprecedented tasking, and we not only strived but excelled, thus catapulting our community into the future,” said Cmdr. Paul Reyes, commanding officer of VAW-117. “The months out at sea were difficult and tenuous, but we stayed vigilant and dedicated. I am extremely proud and in awe of the commitment, execution and professionalism of the Wallbangers.”



The Wallbangers used this deployment’s high operational tempo to increase their experience and qualifications. The squadron flew over 1,200 hours and logged 405 carrier arrested landings. The aviators earned seven crew position upgrades, and the Sailors earned 15 paygrade advancements and 638 maintenance qualifications.



The Wallbangers were led by commanding officer, Cmdr. Paul Reyes; executive officer, Cmdr. Michael Boyle; and Command Master Chief Choyau Troutman.



CVW 9 consists of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Hawkeye, C-2A Greyhound, and MH-60R/S Sea Hawk. The squadrons are the “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, the “Black Aces” of VFA 41, the “Vigilantes” of VFA 151, the “Black Knights” of VMFA 314, the “Wallbangers” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 117, the “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group consists of the flagship USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), embarked staffs of CSG-3 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, CVW-9, Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) as integrated missile and air defense commander, and DESRON 21’s USS Spruance (DDG 111) AND USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112).



Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane (DDG 77) and USS Stockdale (DDG 106), assigned to DESRON 21, remain deployed in the 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations supporting global maritime security operations.