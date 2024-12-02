Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 (VMFA-314) Returns from Combat Deployment

Photo By Seaman Nathaly Cruz | 240819-N-IJ966-2156 INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2024) An F-35C Lightning II, attached to...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Nathaly Cruz | 240819-N-IJ966-2156 INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2024) An F-35C Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathaly Cruz) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. – The “Black Knights” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 returned to their home base with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar following a five-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 to the U.S. 7th and 5th Fleet areas of operation, Dec. 14, 2024.



Following completion of a four-week composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX), VMFA-314 deployed with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, July 11, 2024, and embarked aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).



The Black Knights played an instrumental role in supporting U.S. Central Command objectives, participating in dual-carrier operations with the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and supported critical efforts to degrade Iranian-backed capabilities, ensuring the safety of deployed U.S. Forces and deterring regional escalation.



While in CENTCOM, VMFA-314 conducted multiple strikes on Houthi weapons storage facilities within Yemen, marking the first use of the F-35C Lightning II in combat operations. These facilities housed conventional weapons, including anti-ship missiles and one-way attack drones, used by the Iranian-backed Houthis to target U.S. military and civilian vessels navigating international waters in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



"The capabilities and determination of what our team can do amazes me. We made history during our time in the Middle East all due to the tireless work of our Marines and support of the Carrier Strike Group and U.S. forces,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Davis, commanding officer of VMFA-314. “This deployment was not easy, and yet the squadron overcame challenging circumstances and continued to set the standard for Marine Corps fixed-wing aviation. We held our steadfast commitment to excellence day in and day out and I will always be proud of their accomplishments. After months of hard work, we are excited to return home to our loved ones."



The Abraham Lincoln Strike Group used every opportunity to work with more than 10 allied nations to strengthen joint maritime capabilities. The Black Knights participated in the first bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event held in the Indo-Pacific by the U.S. and Italian Navy on Aug. 9, 2024, and conducted joint flight operations with Italian F-35Bs, showcasing the ease of integration available across the F-35 enterprise.



VMFA-314 flew more than 1,400 flight hours across 770 sorties during the five-month deployment. Of these, 195 hours and 61 sorties were in direct support of combat operations in CENTCOM, where the squadron delivered more than 72,000 pounds of ordnance. While not engaged in combat operations, the Black Knights developed three Division Lead and three Section Lead qualifications across their pilot cadre, thanks to the execution of more than 27,000 maintenance man-hours.



The Black Knights were led by their commanding officer, Lt. Col. Jeffrey “Wiki” Davis, and their executive officer, Maj. Nicholas “Pwee” Koza.

CVW-9 consists of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, E-2D Hawkeye, C-2 Greyhound, and MH-60R/S Sea Hawk. The squadrons are the “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, the “Black Aces” of VFA-41, the “Vigilantes” of VFA-151, the “Black Knights” of VMFA-314, the “Wallbangers” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 117, the “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group consists of the flagship USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), embarked staffs of CSG-3 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, CVW-9, Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), and DESRON 21’s USS Spruance (DDG 111) & USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112).



Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane (DDG 77) and USS Stockdale (DDG 106) remain deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations supporting global maritime security operations.