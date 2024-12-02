Admiral Grady, Celebrities Boost Troop, Community Morale at NSA Naples During USO Holiday Tour

NAPLES, Italy — The Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, and an ensemble of celebrities traveling as part of the 2024 USO Holiday Tour, visited U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Dec. 13, 2024.



Comedian and actress Melissa Villasenor and singers Charles Estan and Tyler Rich performed for service members, civilian personnel and families in the Naples area. Community members also got the opportunity to meet Vince Wilfork, two-time NFL Superbowl Champion and Pro-bowler.



“We’re grateful to have the USO visit us during the holiday season” said Capt. John Randazzo, NSA Naples commander. “Their performances helped bring a bit of home to our overseas sailors and families.”

The USO provides global entertainment, a robust care-package delivery program, military spouse and youth programming, and much more from over 250 locations worldwide.



“I appreciate the USO bringing this type of entertainment to us, especially during this holiday season,” said Petty Officer First Class Johnathan Jimenez. “It means a lot knowing the people back home are thinking of us and supporting what we do overseas.”



The 2024 USO Holiday Tour underscored NSA Naples’ mission to enable the warfighters, support their families and improve quality of life for the military community.



“The goal of the USO Tour is to give back to you, our Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Guardians, and their families. Family readiness directly contributes to operational readiness; a stronger family means a stronger force,” Grady said. “Whether you are in uniform or not, we know that you are ensuring security and stability in defending our nation and we want to thank you for that.”



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base host to more than 50 separate commands and approximately 10,000 personnel. The base enables U.S., Allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

