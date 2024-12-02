National STEM Day at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard: Engaging Future Innovators

Photo By William Jones | James B. Castle High School STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)...... read more read more Photo By William Jones | James B. Castle High School STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students engage with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) engineers in an open-panel discussion, exploring the world of STEM careers and innovations Nov. 7, 2024. The tour was organized by PHNSY & IMF Community Relations Office as a way of building relationships with local schools while showcasing shipyard capabilities to inspire the next generation of engineers. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Kenny Jones) see less | View Image Page

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) celebrated National STEM Day with two days of events featuring the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education and innovation.



PHNSY & IMF plays a vital role in maintaining, repairing, and modernizing the U.S. Navy's fleet, and is a proponent of technological innovation to accomplish that mission through STEM.



On Nov. 7, 2024, the shipyard opened its doors to young, aspiring scientists and engineers from James B. Castle High School in Kaneohe, Hawaii, for a tour.



The tour highlighted the importance of hands-on STEM education in preparing the next generation for careers in engineering, technology, and naval innovation—fields that are critical to the nation's future.



Castle students toured PHNSY & IMF to engage with the shipyard's advanced engineering projects and learn about cutting-edge technologies used daily to support national defense. This visit was part of a broader initiative to inspire students to pursue careers in STEM, contributing to a strong future workforce.



Throughout the day, students were guided by shipyard engineers and mechanics. They participated in discussion panels, including virtual reality experiences where they designed ship components, as well as engineering challenges that simulated real-world problem-solving scenarios. These activities, led by PHNSY & IMF's skilled professionals, provided students with practical insights into naval engineering, robotics, and advanced manufacturing technologies.



"It's incredible to see what goes into keeping our Navy strong,” said one student. “I didn’t realize how much technology and engineering work happens right here in Hawai’i."



PHNSY & IMF's National STEM Day event also highlighted the various career pathways available within the U.S. Navy and shipyard operations. Representatives shared information about internships, scholarships, and mentorship programs designed to help students transition from high school to successful STEM careers. These programs bridge education and practical application, providing unique learning opportunities and opening doors to careers in engineering, robotics, and advanced technologies.



"It is so great to have our local schools out to see everything the Shipyard has to offer," said Julia Cramer, STEM Program Coordinator with the Innovation and Tech Insertion Division. “The young people of Hawai'i are so industrious and forward-thinking. It is important for us to engage with them at this time when they are making big decisions about their future and let them know the shipyard is here. Of course, we want to convey that this is a good job, but really I want to share with them that we are a community of skilled professionals in the trades, in science, in engineering, and we need to grow, and we need them to help us do that."



The National STEM Day celebration continued the next day with a special event in PHNSY's iLAB, a dedicated innovation space. Shipyard Commander Capt. Ryan McCrillis, the event's keynote speaker, emphasized the vital role of STEM careers in strengthening national defense and driving technological advancements.



McCrillis spoke about the importance of ushering in a new generation in cybersecurity, robotics, and engineering, where they could directly contribute to the nation's defense and innovation efforts.



Discussions during the event centered on critical STEM topics, including advancements in naval technology, emerging cybersecurity challenges, and the evolving role of robotics in the Navy. These presentations underscored the broad impact of STEM education and how students can make a meaningful difference through careers in these areas.



National STEM Day at PHNSY & IMF is not just about tours and celebration; it’s a year-round call to action for young students to explore the limitless opportunities within STEM. Through ongoing collaboration between schools, the Navy, and the community, PHNSY & IMF is helping to shape a future where STEM careers are accessible and appealing to young minds eager to make a difference.