Joint Base Charleston civilian retires after 45 years of true ‘Service Before Self’

After 45 years of federal service, Lawanda Williams officially retired Dec. 13, 2024.

Williams' service began in February 1981, following in her aunt's footsteps, by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft electrician. After completing her technical training at Chanute Air Force Base, Illinois, she set off for her first duty station, Torrejon Air Base, Spain, where she worked on F-4 Phantoms and F-16 Fighting Falcons until her separation from active duty in 1985.



“I decided I wanted to follow in my aunt's footsteps, I decided that I wanted to serve my country and I decided to join the Air Force,” Williams said.



Williams continued her service at Torrejon AB as a federal employee, working as a secretary in the 2186th Communication Squadron. Throughout her federal service, she's been an NCO club slot machine attendant, squadron secretary, and, in her current position, the 628th Communication Squadron resource advisor.



“I believe in service before self and excellence in all that you do, and that’s who I am and that’s what I gave,” Williams said. “I gave my best each and every day.”



Although she’s been an excellent performer throughout her career, Williams says her most significant role and contribution is her passion for serving, mentoring, and supporting the Airmen and leaders in her units.



"Every day, I wake up thinking, what can I do today to help someone," she said. "And at the end of the day, I take inventory, ready for the next day."



Williams credits her mother for her commitment to followership and leadership, teaching her to "never put your hand to anything and do a substandard job." This attitude inspired her to continue serving and helping others after her retirement.



In her next chapter, Williams plans to work as a paralegal, setting her goals for working with famous civil rights attorney Ben Crump. She said would also love to work with the Innocence Project, helping incarcerated people review and repeal their convictions.



She sees her retirement as bittersweet, closing the chapter on her federal service. Still, she says she'll cherish the memories and friendships she's built over her 45-year career.



"The time has come for me to leave all that I have known for so many years,” Williams said. “I have fond memories that I will take with me as I get to rest, relax, travel, and enjoy my grandchildren, and the fruits of my labor.”

